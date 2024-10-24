Digital product manager
2024-10-24
Energy Save is looking for a driven and experienced Digital Product Manager to lead and develop our digital product portfolios. You will play a central role in our growth journey, where you will be responsible for creating innovative digital solutions that meet our customers' needs. This is a unique opportunity for someone who wants to help shape the future in a rapidly growing industry.
Responsibilities for the Digital Product Manager
In the role of Digital Product Manager, you will:
Develop and implement product strategies for our digital products.
Analyze market trends and competitors to identify opportunities and threats.
Collaborate closely with other functions within the product organization to ensure high-quality product launches as a whole for the company.
Use customer insights and feedback to continuously improve products.
Lead our digital team through the entire product lifecycle, from idea to launch.
Be responsible for the unit's personnel, budget, and working environment.
Qualifications and Experience
To succeed in this role, you should have:
Experience as a Product Owner or Digital Product Manager, preferably within the tech industry.
Strong understanding of User Experience (UX) and agile development methods.
Experience using data analysis to drive product decisions.
Good communication skills and experience working with cross-functional teams.
Knowledge and relevant education of tools and techniques for digital product development, such as product roadmaps and requirement management.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
Personal Attributes
We are looking for someone who is:
Visionary with the ability to put strategy into practice.
Analytical and data-driven with a passionate interest in digital innovation.
Flexible and adaptable to a fast-changing environment.
Proactive with a solution-oriented mindset.
What we offer
At Energy Save, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic environment where innovation and development are the focus. We offer:
A flexible workplace with the possibility of remote work.
Supportive colleagues and leaders who encourage personal growth and development.
Competitive salary and benefits in accordance with collective agreements.
A work culture characterized by collaboration and team spirit.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03
