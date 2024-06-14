Digital Product Manager - Learning & People Development
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
At Group People & Culture, a part of Volvo Group, we create the foundation and frameworks for people growth and organizational development, to drive the people agenda that enables the realization of the Volvo Group aspirations through people strategy and commitment. You will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead.
Do you want to be a part of the digitalization and transformation journey of People & Culture in the Volvo Group? If you like leading change and are curious on the possibilities digitalization brings, then we would like you to join us on this journey.
What you will do
As a Digital Product Manager within People Digital & IT you work in the intersection between business, technology, and user experience. You understand the end user, customer and business needs, utilizing user journeys and design thinking to secure the digital product brings continuous value. You have a genuine interest in our aspiration to be the most admired employer in our industry and curious how digitalization can support that journey.
Key responsibilities
Define digital product vision, strategy, goals and roadmaps together with business owners.
Secure that business & digital initiative strategy and goals are visualized and well understood
Maintain overview of products offered within product area and ensure business flow is adequately supported.
Manage and lead interactions with stakeholders and end users.
Regularly collect feedback on implemented work through measures, analytics and end user input.
Ensure the entire user experience is designed with the user at the center and secure the products brings continuous business value.
Provide thorough analysis and insights of market, technology, product trends and the competitive landscape
Understand how and make sure we can leverage on AI in our digital products
Your future team
Digital & IT is a function in Group People & Culture at Volvo Group Headquarters and is responsible for our employees and people leaders digital experience in people related matters. Our main platforms supporting the digital journey are SaaS based and includes SAP SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, Cornerstone and Microsoft Viva. Through these we continuously strive for a better user experience.
Our team is based in Gothenburg and Lyon and our team works in various roles leading our Digital and IT journey within Group People & Culture. You will have two colleagues also working as Digital Product Managers responsible for different parts of the portfolio, and you will have the focus on the learning, talent, performance and employee engagement capabilities. Together with them and our Enterprise Architects you will take the lead in forming our future. We are working in a global context in close collaboration with our colleagues in Group People & Culture, Group Digital & IT and the People & Culture functions in our Trucks Divisions, Business Areas and countries.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
Relevant University/Master's degree
7+ years experience and proven successful track record in driving & leading digital product management
Documented experience from managing and leading learning/talent SaaS platforms, especially Cornerstone or equivalents like Workday, EdCast, Eightfold, Degreed or similar is a strong merit
Experience from working in large, matrix and multinational environments
Experience in supplier management and sourcing processes
Good communication skills providing timely and helpful information to others across the organization.
Skilled in driving stakeholder engagement and alignment.
Experience from working with agile development either as a digital product owner or digital product manager
Excellent communication and presentation skills in English, verbally and in writing
Knowledge and understanding of people processes in the areas of learning, talent, performance and employee engagement is a strong merit
Ready for the next move?
If you are curious to explore how we put our words into actions, follow us on LinkedIn and volvogroup.com.
Last application date: June 30, 2024
For further information please contact:
Max Ekberg, Head of Digital & IT, Group People & Culture, email: max.ekberg@volvo.com
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
