Company Description
At IKEA, we do things differently. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. Our mission is to create a better everyday life for the many people. As we continue to evolve our omnichannel retail experience, we are seeking a Digital Product Leader to drive innovation and efficiency within the Retail Concept organisation. If you have a passion for digital transformation, product leadership, and developing high-performing teams-this could be your next exciting opportunity!
About the area - Retail Concept
Retail Concept is responsible for protecting, expanding, and developing the IKEA Concept and the IKEA Brand in both existing and new markets. Our team defines and drives the frameworks, guidelines, and operating models that support franchisees in delivering a consistent and high-quality omnichannel retail experience. We work across areas such as Brand & Marketing, Expansion, Learning, and Retail Experience to continuously innovate and optimise IKEA's global retail operations.
Job Description
About the job
As a Product Leader in Retail Concept, you will be responsible for leading the development and operations of key digital products that enable IKEA's global franchise system to run efficiently and consistently. You will work across business and technology, aligning digital product strategies with retail and franchisee needs. You will also drive product roadmaps, manage budgets, and ensure the solutions we develop deliver real business value and enhance the co-worker and customer experience.
Your key responsibilities include:
Leading digital product development - ensuring that our digital products support IKEA's omnichannel retail strategy and drive operational efficiency in data management merchandising capabilities.
Owning the product vision and roadmap - defining strategic priorities, goals, and ways of working.
Stakeholder management - collaborating with franchisees, digital teams, and retail operations to align product needs with business outcomes.
Driving continuous improvement - ensuring the adoption of best practices in product management, agile development, and DevOps.
Ensuring user-centric development - gathering insights from users and stakeholders to shape product decisions and maximize business value.
Managing budgets and resources - overseeing financial planning, resource allocation, and cost optimization.
About you
We are looking for a strategic and hands-on Product Leader with a strong background in digital product management. You have a passion for creating business value, leading high-performing teams, and navigating complex digital ecosystems within a global retail environment.
To be successful in this role, you should have:
Proven experience in digital product management, ideally within a global retail or franchise organization.
Strong leadership skills, with a focus on developing and leading autonomous teams.
At least 5 years experience with agile development, DevOps, and digital transformation projects.
Excellent stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate across functions.
A data-driven mindset, using metrics to guide decisions and measure success.
Deep knowledge of the IKEA business model, franchise system, or a similar global retail framework is a plus.
Additional Information
This is a full-time role, based in Malmö, Sweden reporting to the Capability Area Manager.
If you are excited about this opportunity and want to be part of IKEA's transformation journey, we'd love to hear from you! Submit your CV in English by 17th of February 2025.
For recruitment-related questions, contact Jamila via jamila.harmal2@inter.ikea.com
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
