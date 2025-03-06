Digital Product Leader - SCD Area Procurement Development
2025-03-06
Company Description
IKEA Supply Services is part of Inter IKEA and is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
We are now looking for a Digital Product Leader within area Procurement Development, Supply Chain Development. The position is based in Älmhult, Sweden or Warsaw, Poland.
Job Description
We are looking for a Digital Product Leader in Procurement to lead the development and operations of a value driven and user-friendly digital product in SAP S/4HANA platform, who represents the needs of the IKEA stakeholder community, the voice of the users, towards the team to ensure maximum value. Understands customer needs and validates that the developed solution solves these needs.
You will lead your Digital Product Team and interact & collaborate with other Digital Product Leaders and teams with stakeholders across IKEA (SAP 4/HANA and linked Surrounding Solutions), to understand needs and synergies and based on this, define requirements and make decisions and trade-offs where needed to maximize business results and customer value.
You will manage the product backlog, scope and prioritize activities based on business direction and goals, business and customer impact and actively participate in planning to clarify features and user stories. Optimizing ways of working within your and across teams is always on your mind.
During the duration of Order & Finance Programme (OFP) this position is, at the same time, team leader for one of the Procurement scrum teams in the Programme. Responsibilities listed cover both assignments.
You will be:
Responsible to set the product vision with a clear product roadmap, ensuring it aligns with Inter IKEA's digital roadmap ambitions
Ensuring the holistic view of the area of responsibility by proactively safeguarding the E2E, including surrounding solutions, and secure a to-be process reflecting business direction and objectives
Accountable for product prioritization through user stories to meet business needs and user experience
Responsible for securing that the digital product maximises the business value, controlling agreed costs and giving input to the overall budget
Responsible to plan the sprints and to secure that backlog items are completed in time, and with quality
Responsible to manage dependencies and blockers, improving digital product delivery capabilities
Complying with relevant frameworks and standards for the digital product
Organizing the work in the team by making sure the right people are assigned to the right activities/topics
Responsible for managing key stakeholder engagement
Accountable to secure the daily stand-up meetings to monitor progress and address impediments
Responsible to manage issues and risks that are assigned or escalated to the team lead
Qualifications
We are looking for a Digital Product Leader who combines solid business experience with a strong grasp of the latest technology trends and IKEA's strategic landscape. You should have extensive knowledge of Procurement / Purchasing Development, bringing a data-driven approach to decision-making that balances daily management with strategic goals. A foundation in Agile principles is essential, as is the ability to work with speed and adaptability to deliver effective solutions both internally and externally.
Beyond business background and technical skills, we value someone who thrives in a collaborative and creative environment, with a high level of communication skills that build trust and clarity across teams. You should excel in visualising concepts, simplifying complex challenges, and stimulating fresh ideas that bring meaningful value. If you're motivated by the opportunity to push boundaries, empower others, and lead with an entrepreneurial spirit, this role offers a chance to drive impactful digital innovations that enhance the IKEA experience for our users.
You are the type of person that can manage to see the big picture and the details, and you collaborate and communicate with your stakeholders to build trust and partnership to reach our common goals. You need to be a good communicator to inspire and give direction to the team, partners, and stakeholders.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
You have minimum 5 years of relevant working experience
Demonstrable experience in working in an Agile or Operations Development working set-ups
Strong ability to lead, inspire, and empower team members while delivering with speed and employing an agile approach to development, both internally and externally. Serve as an ambassador for agile practices and product culture within your team and across teams.
Experience working with and understanding the needs of customers or clients (internal or external)
Proven analytical skills and experience making decisions based on hard and soft data
Strong ability to communicate and create trustful relationships in collaborative processes as well as visualising concepts and ideas
Ability to handle complexity and solve problems through simplicity
Passionate about technology and trends that create better solutions and bring business and user value
High entrepreneurial drive: Stretching boundaries, challenging what already exists, always striving to develop a better digital landscape
Previous experience with SAP products will give you an extra edge
Additional information
If this seems to be for you, we are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English. Apply as soon possible but no later than 20th of March 2025.
This role will be placed in Älmhult, Sweden or in Warsaw, Poland.
If you have questions about the position, please reach out to hiring manager Piotr Andrukiewicz at piotr.andrukiewicz@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to People & Culture Specialist Olivia Swärd at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
.
