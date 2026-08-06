Digital Product Designer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-08-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
The role is based in Stockholm, with an expectation of being onsite at least 4 days per week.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Digital Product Designer in Retail Tech, you'll help shape the tools and experiences that support everyday work in H&M stores around the world. This is a role where design has a direct impact on both store colleagues and customers, making complex retail operations feel simpler, smoother, and more intuitive.
You'll work close to the reality of our stores, understanding how colleagues use digital tools in fast-paced environments and turning those insights into thoughtful, scalable design solutions. From simplifying workflows to improving key touchpoints in the store journey, you'll help create experiences that remove friction and enable teams to focus on what matters most: delivering a great customer experience.
You will:
Continuously test, iterate, and improve experiences based on performance data and user insights.
Ensure designs are feasible, scalable, and aligned with platform capabilities and design systems.
Present design concepts clearly, grounded in user insights and product strategy.
Design inclusive experiences using accessibility best practices (including WCAG guidelines).
Facilitate workshops that drive alignment and shared direction.
Define and track UX metrics to measure design impact.
Stay on top of industry trends and integrate best practices into your work.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will join the Digital Product Design organization at H&M, a diverse, global community of designers and researchers working across multiple Areas.
You'll collaborate closely with cross‐functional product teams as well as colleagues in Tech, Marketing, and Commercial functions.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Experience designing internal tools, B2B products, or operational systems (e.g. back‐office, workflows, task management).
Experience designing for real-world usage contexts (e.g. shared devices, in‐store environments, time‐critical workflows).
Experience working in fast-moving environments with changing priorities and multiple stakeholders.
Strong ability to balance creativity with data-informed decision making.
Experience designing for native Android applications.
Strong interaction design skills, with the ability to simplify complex tasks and workflows.
Experience using both qualitative and quantitative research methods.
Proven experience working with Design Systems and system‐thinking in design.
Strong communication skills and the ability to bring clarity in ambiguous situations.
A self‐directed mindset and experience leading design initiatives end‐to‐end.
Proficiency in tools such as Figma, Miro, UserZoom and Jira.
And people who are...
Energized by bringing ideas to life quickly and iterating based on real user behavior
Collaborative, transparent, and comfortable working in cross‐functional teams.
Motivated by creating real user and business value.
Curious, humble, and open to continuous learning.
Driven by impact, ownership, and a thriving team culture.
Grounded in trust, psychological safety, and open communication.
Who We Are
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
This role is based out of Stockholm, Sweden. For this we role are unable to provide relocation assistance or visa sponsorship. Applicants must have existing work authorization for the country in which the role is located.
Why You'll Love Working Here
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Join Us
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
How To Apply
Attach your CV in English as soon as possible.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10023786