Digital Marketing Specialist, Gradientech
SallyQ AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Uppsala
2025-04-11
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SallyQ AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
As our Digital Marketing Specialist you will play a vital role in bridging the gap between our innovation and its users. By translating scientific advancements into clear, compelling stories, this role helps ensure that healthcare professionals around the world understand the value and potential of our solutions.
Through strategic content, digital campaigns, and a strong online presence we will amplifies our mission-supporting quicker, more accurate diagnostics that can ultimately save lives.
Key Responsibilities Develop and execute targeted digital marketing strategies to position QuickMIC in the global diagnostics market.
Manage and expand the company's website (WordPress), ensuring clear and relevant content that supports product applications.
Create high-quality content (text, graphics, photo/video) for newsletters, social media, and sales support-aligned with brand and messaging.
Lead collaboration with external content agencies and partners (e.g., video production, webinars, campaigns).
Translate scientific and technical features into accessible, benefit-driven communication for healthcare audiences.
Analyze marketing performance data and market trends to refine messaging and identify new opportunities.
Your Profile
We're looking for someone who dares to stand out, since we believe bold creative communication is essential to show the true life-saving potential of our technology.
If you are creative and a self-driven individual with strong communication skills and a strategic mindset you will most likely fit in. We are in start-up phase so you should be comfortable managing multiple stakeholders and standing by your ideas with well-formulated arguments.
Qualifications & Experience Either a university degree in Life Science and relevant work experience from a similar marketing role or a degree in marketing or communication with work experience from the Life Science industry.
Strong skills in content marketing, SEO, Google Analytics, and social media platforms.
Excellent written and spoken English (Swedish is a plus).
Ability to translate complex scientific concepts into engaging marketing content.
Analytical skills to assess market data and optimize strategies.
Experience with WordPress and basic graphic design skills are beneficial.
What We Offer A dynamic and friendly work environment in a growing company.
The opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology that makes a real difference.
A collaborative team with a mix of experienced and new talents. You will be part of the sales and marketing team but collaborate cross functional over the whole company.
This position is at junior-associate level and this will be an opportunity beeing part of a skilled and dedicated team to learn from.
"Our co-workers are Gradientech's most valuable resource. We prioritise health and safety and are committed to offering a workplace where employees can develop to their full potential."- Sara Thorslund, CEO and Co-Founder
About Gradientech
At Gradientech, we are pioneers in the global rapid-AST market, providing an ultra-fast platform for detecting antibiotic resistance through our patented technology. Our flagship product, QuickMIC, is designed to help physicians optimize treatment for critically ill sepsis patients. Our mission is to deliver the best possible diagnostic tools to support healthcare professionals in their life-saving work. Learn more at www.gradientech.se
Ready to Make an Impact?
If you are excited about innovation and want to contribute to life-saving technology, we would love to hear from you! Gradientech is collaborating with SallyQ for this recruitment and if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to Sandra Bydell Sveder, Senior Recruitment Consultant (0763199688) We are accepting CVs until 30th of April. We look forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SallyQ AB
(org.nr 559463-4577) Kontakt
Sandra Bydell Sveder sandra.sveder@sallyq.se 0763199688 Jobbnummer
9280411