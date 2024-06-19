Digital Marketing Specialist
2024-06-19
The Opportunity
Modular Management is a global management consulting and technology company that works with large enterprises to accelerate their transformation - built upon strategic modularity and configurability. Using our proven methodology, we align strategy, product and people.
We are now looking to strengthen our team with a Digital Marketing Specialist. This is a fantastic opportunity for a high energy and high-performing marketing specialist to join a well-established company on their growth journey. We believe you can deliver a best-in-class suite of initiatives that support Modular Management in growing its brand profile, market presence, and strategic growth objectives as a market leading global partner.
This role involves creating and implementing the company's global marketing strategy and tactics across all channels, tracking performance, and demonstrating ROI.
As Digital Marketing Specialist, you will:
Drive and develop our inbound and digital marketing activities for our consulting and PALMA services
Develop and manage marketing activities on our CRM(HubSpot) platform
Create, edit and maintain our website (HubSpot CMS)
Drive and execute on our lead management process together with inbound sales responsible
Co-develop our content marketing strategy and support strategic SEO initiatives
regionally and globally
Help grow our brand and its digital reach through creative and consistent strategy and implementation across our geographical locations.
Work with our r team in building and maintenance (including content, website and design) to ensure that the digital content is updated and accurate
Identifying and pursuing business opportunities through digital tools and technology
Drive and develop webinars on a regular basis together with our consultants
Monthly reporting to stakeholders of ongoing marketing strategy, activities, and results
We are looking for someone with:
4+ years experience working with marketing and communications
Knowledge of inbound marketing methodology
Understanding of SaaS B-2-B applications
Worked with marketing automation and CRM platforms like Hubspot
Experience working with different digital channels and how to utilize them for lead generation
Creative graphical design skills for web and social media that creates interaction/conversion
Can write, proofread, and edit creative content across different channels, including web pages, social media and email campaigns
Innovative thinking with demonstrated ability to translate thinking into action
Curious to continue develop and learn new skills
Excellent communication skills and ability to facilitate digital cooperation cross-functionally and cross regions
Required:
Fluency in English is required, verbal and writing
University degree in a related field
Meriting, but not required:
SaaS Product Marketing experience
Web development and UX skills
Video creation and editing
What we offer
We can offer great development opportunities by working with top colleagues in a global setting. The position is based at our office in Stockholm, Sweden. The job can be performed remotely to a great extent with the flexibility to manage your own time.
In a smaller, niche consultancy you will get to learn all parts of the business. We all work in a non-hierarchical organization, where even the most experienced consultants share similar tasks to new employees. Staff turnover is low, the company prioritizes work-life balance, and you get to learn something new every day.
We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package.
