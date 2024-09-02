Digital Marketing Specialist - Konsultuppdrag
2024-09-02
We are now helping our client to find a skilled Digital Marketing Specialist for an exciting consulting assignment, based in their Stockholm office (hybrid possible). The assignment is full-time, between 01-Dec-2024 to 31-Jan-2026.
Our client offers an exciting opportunity to work with their digital communication and marketing. We are looking for a Digital Marketing Specialist who isn't satisfied with just doing things the way they've always been done. Your mission will be to help take their digital presence to new levels continuously, both in B2B and B2C!You will work in the Swedish team, on the development of e-marketing, campaigns, and web pages. The Scandinavian Marcom team consists of 9 people who cover almost everything within marketing, so you'll be in good company!
Tasks/Key Responsibilities:
Web editing together with the Ecommerce Manager in Magento (handling texts, images, videos, and basic HTML editing).
Campaign planning with an external media agency based on budget and goals.
Designing ads for selected channels (text, image, and video).
Measuring performance and analyzing reports from external advertising channels.
Newsletter editing (content and image management) in collaboration with the Content Manager and E-commerce Manager.
LinkedIn advertising: Ad creation and audience targeting.
Other graphic production for both web and print.
We are looking for candidates with the following key competencies:Familiarity with:
CMS systems (Magento is a plus)
Digital design
Basic copywriting
Programmatic advertising
Proficiency in softwares: Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop. Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Premiere Pro (basic video editing and subtitling)
Experience required:
Minimum 5 years in Digital Marketing and/or E-commerce.
Fluency in Swedish & English
Analytical skills and a good sense of coordination.
Creative and innovative.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
