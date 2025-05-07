Digital Marcom Specialist
2025-05-07
Are you a digitally savvy marketing professional with a passion for web optimization and lead generation? Do you thrive on driving results through data-driven strategies and engaging online experiences?
If so, Embla Medical invites you to join our dynamic team as a Marketing Communications Specialist, focusing on our digital solutions.
As a Digital Marcom Specialist, you will be instrumental in maximizing our online presence. With a primary focus on our websites (75%), you'll spearhead lead generation initiatives using PPC, SEO, and Marketing Cloud, and continuously optimize our web content and user journeys for conversions. The remaining 25% of your time will involve providing crucial marketing and communication support to our Nordic market/sales team, contributing to local projects and events.
Your role
Elevating our Web Presence (75% focus)
Design and implement comprehensive lead generation strategies utilizing PPC campaigns, SEO optimization, and the capabilities of Marketing Cloud.
Analyse website performance, identify areas for improvement, and implement changes to maximize conversions and enhance user journeys for both patients and professionals.
Optimize content across our four international websites, ensuring they are SEO-friendly, locally relevant, rich in product information and compelling user stories.
Map and deeply understand our customer journeys to develop targeted lead nurturing and effective conversion processes.
Monitor and report on the performance of all web-related activities, using data to inform strategic decisions and drive continuous improvement.
Conduct thorough market research to identify emerging digital opportunities and stay abreast of the latest industry trends and best practices.
Empowering our Nordic team (25% focus):
Work closely with our international Marketing team to provide essential day-to-day support for local Nordic marketing projects, events, and initiatives.
Collaborate effectively with the Nordic Sales and Customer Service teams to ensure the successful execution of local marketing projects and events.
Involved in the planning and coordination of product launches, the creation of compelling promotional materials, and the development of engaging social media content tailored for the Nordic market and in local languages.
Organizing and coordinating Nordic events from start to finish, including comprehensive pre- and post-event promotion and seamless follow-up with the Sales team.
Travel to events within the Nordic region occasionally.
Who you are
Solid experience in a marketing role with a strong focus on web and lead generation.
Familiarity with marketing in both B2B and B2C environments, with experience in the healthcare industry being a significant advantage.
Native Swedish is required proficiency in other Scandinavian languages is highly desirable.
Demonstrated proficiency in digital marketing tools and technologies, including PPC platforms, SEO tools, social media marketing platforms, and desktop publishing software.
Exceptional analytical skills with a proven ability to interpret data, identify key trends, and generate actionable insights to drive marketing effectiveness.
Outstanding project and event management skills, with a track record of successfully coordinating multiple initiatives and collaborating effectively within cross-functional and international teams.
