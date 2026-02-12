Digital Hardware Designer

Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2026-02-12


We are looking for Digital Hardware Designer for a global manufacturing company in Gothenburg.
Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.

Qualifications:

Experience of digital hardware design (CPU's, memories (DRAM/flash), ethernet switches, clock synthesizers/jitter cleaners, etc)

Understanding of signal integrity and the challenges it presents. Ability to simulate signal integrity problems using industry-standard tools is a plus

Experience of schematic design

Hands-on experience of working in a hardware lab.

Good soldering skills, familiarity with instruments (power supplies, multimeters, oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, etc.) and an understanding of measurement techniques

The ability to work independently and drive things forward, actively seeking out information when needed and building a personal network of contacts.

This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22
