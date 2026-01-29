Digital Experience Design Manager
2026-01-29
Job Description
What You'll Do
As a Digital Experience Design Manager within Retail Tech, you lead the craft, execution, and people development of designers to ensure high-quality, scalable digital experiences. You translate design strategy into day-to-day execution and drive measurable impact through operational clarity, strong collaboration, and trust-based leadership.
As a Digital Experience Design Manager, you will:
Drive end-to-end experience quality and ensure design execution meets standards for usability, accessibility, consistency, and brand direction.
Lead, coach, and develop Digital Experience Designers through clear feedback, growth plans, and continuous learning.
Build a trust-based, inclusive team culture that supports wellbeing, engagement, and sustainable performance.
Manage team capacity, allocation, and long-term planning across multiple value streams.
Strengthen collaboration between design, product, engineering, and brand to improve ways of working, alignment, and delivery velocity.
Establish and maintain effective design operations, workflows, and governance together with Product Operations.
Oversee adoption, execution, and continuous improvement of the Retail Applications Design System (RADS), ensuring consistency and scalability.
Partner closely with Product Area Managers and senior stakeholders to support product, technology, and commercial priorities.
Define and track design KPIs, connecting design outcomes to business and experience impact.
Promote data-informed decision-making through research, insights, and performance metrics.
Who You'll Work With
You will be part of Digital Experience Design at H&M, the organization responsible for shaping coherent, scalable, and human-centered digital experiences across customer and colleague touchpoints. The design organization spans multiple Value Streams and works closely with Product, Tech, Brand, and Commercial teams to ensure design quality, consistency, and impact at scale. We believe in a non-hierarchical, trust-based culture and lead designers through clarity, empowerment, and accountability.
This role sits specifically within Retail Tech, the area building and running the digital products used daily in H&M stores - including tools for checkout, payments, store operations, and colleague workflows in fast-paced environments with high demands on usability, reliability, and speed.
You will collaborate closely with:
Experience Designers
Product Managers & Area Managers in Retail Tech
Engineers
Business stakeholders
Cross-functional partners across multiple value streams
The role is a permanent position, based in Stockholm, with an expectation of being onsite at least 4 days per week.
Who You Are
We are looking for people with...
Minimum 10 years of experience in Digital Product / UX Design
Proven leadership experience with staff responsibility within digital experience, product design, or UX design teams.
Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to simplify complexity, create clarity, and drive alignment across product, tech, and business teams.
Demonstrated ability to develop, coach, and support designers, and to build an inclusive, high-performing team culture.
Extensive experience driving and governing design execution across products, services, or digital platforms, ideally in operational or retail-focused environments.
Strong understanding of human-centered, interaction, and product design, with experience designing for operational contexts such as stores, shared devices, or time-critical workflows.
Experience working with design systems at scale (Material UI experience beneficial) and high proficiency in Figma.
Established experience collaborating closely with engineering teams and a working understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Proven ability to improve design workflows, ways of working, and delivery processes within agile environments.
Comfortable working with data, insights, and metrics to guide decisions and connect design impact to business outcomes.
And people who are...
Inclusive and trust-building
Clear communicators who thrive in cross-functional environments
Comfortable balancing operational realities with design quality
Resilient, collaborative, and growth-oriented
Additional Information
Who We Are
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
This role is based out of Stockholm, Sweden. For this role are unable to provide relocation assistance or visa sponsorship. Applicants must have existing work authorization for the country in which the role is located.
Why You'll Love Working Here
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Join Us
