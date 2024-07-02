Digital Designer
2024-07-02
Acne Studios is a progressive luxury house and through collaboration and curiosity, we set high aspirations and strive for excellence. We value everyone's contribution and embrace feedback to develop ourselves and others. We aim to minimise our environmental impact across all our operations and to address societal challenges in the way we conduct our business.
As Digital Designer you will play a pivotal role in the rapid, creative and commercial expansion of our online store acnestudios.com. Digital Design plays an important part of Acne Studios' ambition of being at the forefront of luxury E-Commerce. In this position you will have a key role in the day-to-day enhancement of our online store, ensuring the input from the Creative Director and business stakeholders is implemented within agreed deadlines.
We are looking for someone with exceptional attention to detail, a creative problem-solver and a team player with a keen interest in design, fashion and technology. The position will be based at Acne Studios' headquarters in Stockholm and reports to the Head of Digital Design & Development.
CULTURE OF COLLABORATION
We firmly believe that when you feel supported, included, and trusted, it enables you to enjoy your work and thrive in it. You will be a part of a team of colleagues with diverse roles and backgrounds, each with their unique skills and experiences.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Find modern creative solutions to complex visual problems while maintaining brand identity aesthetics.
Create effective and user-friendly design solutions for interactive projects, collaborations, social ads, newsletters, and new web functions.
Work collaboratively with UX designers, Art directors, Front-end developers, Merchandisers, Content publishers and Creative team members.
Ensure that the creative output is consistent across all digital channels and that concepts are aligned with the brand's creative direction.
Stay up-to-date on digital trends, and interactive design solutions within art, fashion, and technology.
WHO YOU ARE
You have high aspirations and focus on details that create substantial impact. You enjoy working as a team and you embrace feedback to develop yourself and others. You are curious and thrive in a dynamic environment. Cooperation, respect, and clear communication are important, along with your ambition to learn and grow. If these qualities speak to you, we would love to have you on our team.
Specific personal qualities for this role:
Passionate about delivering exceptional UX with a solid understanding of front-end implementation for E-Commerce.
Highly curious and collaborative, thriving as a true team player with diverse stakeholders.
Skilled at proposing innovative directions, creative solutions, and original concepts.
Proven ability to perform well under high pressure, meeting tight deadlines in a dynamic environment while maintaining accuracy.
Possesses a healthy dose of common sense, a positive attitude, and a keen interest in art, design, and fashion.
Specific experience and knowledge for this role:
3-5 years experience with digital design/web design.
Comfortable delivering work in Figma.
Good communication skills in written and spoken English.
Online portfolio of previous work.
What matters most to us is not whether you master all the listed knowledge and skills. We are dedicated to recognising the potential in each individual. We embrace diversity of people as well as ideas and viewpoints and encourage everyone's individual expression of their own identity.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Acne Studios AB
