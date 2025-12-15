Digital Creative Manager
About TOTEME
TOTEME is a fashion house rooted in Swedish sensibilities, modern aspirations and the notion of style. With an appreciation for women's many roles and how pieces are worn in practice, we create emblematic designs with an emphasis on materiality and shape. Representing a direct and decisive way of dressing, the collections are contextualized in curated edits, visuals and spaces. The company is rooted in values that promote the wellbeing of people, animals, and the planet.
TOTEME was founded in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman. From the atelier in Stockholm, we create collections spanning ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, accessories and jewelry.
The role
TOTEME is looking for a Digital Creative Manager to join our Ecommerce team full-time in Stockholm. In this role, you will oversee and elevate the digital design, functionality, and commercial content experience across TOTEME's global online channels, including the website, app, newsletters, and special projects. Blending brand storytelling with commercial impact, you will lead creative briefs and collaborate closely with internal teams such as design, brand, development, and marketing to shape a premium and consistent digital brand experience. This role reports to the Head of Ecommerce.
Responsibilities
Lead creative strategy and asset planning for all digital commercial channels, ensuring a digital-first approach that balances visual impact with conversion goals.
Own commercial shoot briefings and translate creative direction into functional, engaging brand experiences online.
Oversee launches across digital platforms, including toteme.com, the TOTEME app, and newsletters.
Brief internal and external teams on digital deliverables, managing the creation and implementation of assets across commercial channels.
Partner with developers and product teams to implement UX enhancements and drive continuous site improvements.
Collaborate with the Marketing team on content and layout strategy for ecommerce and app pages, campaign storytelling, and curated edits.
Collaborate with merchandising, buying, and marketing teams to align execution with commercial and seasonal strategies.
Apply a test-and-learn methodology to improve digital performance through content, UX features, and storytelling.
Maintain creative consistency across all digital outputs, acting as a guardian of TOTEME's visual identity and creative principles.
Support internal teams with commercial collateral for private clients, retail, and sales initiatives.
Participate in and contribute to TOTEME's sustainability strategy through conscious buying decisions.
Your profile
5+ years in a similar digital creative role, ideally within luxury fashion or an adjacent industry.
Proven experience in team leadership and cross-functional collaboration.
Extensive experience working with developers, product teams, and studio creatives on high-impact digital content.
Strong commercial mindset with the ability to translate creative concepts into business-driving solutions.
Passionate about digital innovation and emerging technology in fashion ecommerce.
Confident managing brand expression across global markets while adapting to local user needs.
Fluent in spoken and written English.
About you
A creative thinker with a structured and strategic mindset.
Able to balance design excellence with business goals and data-driven insights.
Clear and confident communicator who thrives in collaborative, cross-functional environments.
Proactive and independent, with a strong sense of ownership from concept through execution.
Always curious and forward-thinking, with a passion for digital innovation and standout brand experiences.
This is a full-time position based at TOTEME's headquarters in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible.
TOTEME has teams in Stockholm, London, and New York, as well as retail spaces across Europe, North America, and Asia. As a member of our dynamic, creative, and highly collaborative team, you will take part in exciting projects and milestones, evolving within your role as you contribute to the company's growth.
TOTEME stands for inclusivity and a sense of belonging in the workplace. We welcome all applicants and recruit on the basis of skills and experience.
