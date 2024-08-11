Digital Consultant - Vehicle Software Factory
2024-08-11
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Volvo Group has set clear ambitions for 2030 including to be 100% fossil-free, safe, and more productive. We aim to have a 50/50 revenue split between physical products and services. To reach this ambition, we have decided to transform our IT landscape into a modular & scalable North Star Architecture and move towards a modern way of working where we deliver value at scale.
With the introduction of the Stable Team Framework, we will have an agile way of working and move from project to product thinking, meaning there is an end-to-end life-cycle ownership for all work that we do, from idea to development to operations. We collaborate as one team, and we take ownership of our collective outcome and impact.
This is us, your new colleagues
In the Develop Embedded Solutions team, within Vehicle Software Factory, you will be part of a global and diverse team of 18 highly skilled professionals. We learn and improve continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have an environment where ideas, thoughts, and opinions can be shared. With our clear common ambitions, we create the future together.
What you will do
As a Digital Consultant, you will engage with stakeholders to understand their business needs and tool requirements, while designing, implementing, and managing digital application solutions that align with organizational objectives. Key responsibilities include requirement gathering, solution design, project management, staying current with emerging technologies, managing change, and promoting agile methodologies.
You will:
* Engage with stakeholders to analyze existing systems and identify improvement areas.
* Collaborate with various teams to gather, document, and review tool requirements.
* Design digital application solutions aligned with business objective, creating functional specifications and system architectures.
* Lead and manage digital product projects, ensuring timely delivery, quality standards, and risk mitigation.
* Proactively use quantitative and qualitative insights to ensure fact-based discussions and data-driven decision making.
* Drive change management activities on a global scale such as tool implementations and digital product training.
* Be an advocate for both the user and business needs to ensure that the focus is on solving the most important problems and challenges.
* Stay updated with emerging software tool technologies, recommending solutions that meet stakeholder needs and business strategies.
Who are you?
We expect you to develop your area of responsibility by having the ability to define the right priorities based on a customer-centric mindset. We encourage the ability to drive business forward and act upon opportunities and ideas, transforming them into business value. With your agile mindset and communication skills, you can easily collaborate with all members of the cross-functional team involved, where changing requirements based on business needs and market opportunities are embraced.
Requirements:
* University degree in Software Engineering, Information Technology, or relevant education.
* 5+ years of experience in a software delivery organization, specializing in digital product management and toolchain development for embedded software products.
* Proficiency in supporting business prioritization, leading projects and pre-studies, as well as designing optimal IT solutions based on stakeholder requirements and end-user needs.
* Familiarity with agile methodologies and SAFe practices.
* Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Ready for the next move?
If you are passionate about developing solutions that drive innovation, quality, performance, and customer value, then you will fit right in as our new, positive, and confident Digital Consultant. Together we make sure you get both work-life harmony and an exciting career at the Volvo Group.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
