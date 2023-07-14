DevSecOps Engineer Professional Level
2023-07-14
DevSecOps Engineer Professional Level - Volvo Financial Services
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and its finance solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams in a global context, then we could be a perfect match.
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a DevSecOps Engineer for the DevSecOps and Cloud Chapter Services vertical for VFS Digital and IT.
What you will do
As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will be part of VFS who, in partnership with the Volvo Group brands, is facilitating the development of common Services platforms that are supporting Volvo Group's expansion.
Using CAST model (Common Architecture, Shared Technology) this allows VFS to create scalable, cost-effective global solutions, while giving Volvo Group brands the ability to deliver high value to their customers and employees.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
Partner with development team to oversee and facilitate code releases or deployments on a CI/CD basis
Identify repetitive tasks that slow down releases and support the automation of these
Drive continuous improvement, by structuring and optimizing release cycles and introduce new ways of moving the process along (new software, for example)
Monitor production and provide feedback to reduce 'time to detect' (TTD) and 'time to minimize' (TTM) the errors
Drive and Implement Devops using Automation tools, Source Code Control, Containerisation software, Configuration Management tools, Repository Management Software and Project Management tools
Drive towards an efficient IT infrastructure to reduce time to market
Evaluate how reliably applications run in the production environment
Drive the knowledge of security issues and product performance in operations and share with the whole team
Responsible for implementing a security-focused DevOps (DevSecOps), keeping security central in teams work, including automation of key processes, release schedules and infrastructure design
Ensure that security vulnerabilities are assessed and fixed during development
Foster collaboration and knowledge sharing within the team
Your future team
You will report directly to the DecSecOps & Cloud Service Platforms Chapter Lead. Digital and IT is the engine of the VFS business, and we continue our strategic journey to further improve performance and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. In this exciting environment, we are focused on Digital Innovation to meet the demands of our customers in an increasingly digitalized world.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. The preferred location is Gothenburg, Sweden where we are establishing our new Global Hub; alternative locations are Greensboro, NC (USA) or Bangalore (India). Other VFS locations can be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate has the passion and excitement to take on this challenge.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
University degree or equivalent in IT
5+ years of working experience as a DevSecOps Engineer
5+ years of working experience with Azure Cloud
Proficient Azure Cloud infrastructure knowledge and practice
Satisfactory Azure DevOps Service- automation of code deployment practice
Proficient knowledge of Yaml Pipelines, ARM templates/ Bicep, PowerShell
Pragmatic and resilient mindset
Strong communication skills to work with global multicultural teams, English required
Microsoft Azure certifications a plus
Automotive and/or financial banking industry experience preferred
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. We'll discuss how we can help each other on our journey together. Don't hesitate to connect with us.
Guillaume Moulinet, EaaS Platform Director, email: guillaume.moulinet@volvo.com
Anitra Satterfield, Global People & Culture Business Partner, email: anitra.satterfield@volvo.com
