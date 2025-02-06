DevSecOps Engineer
Saab AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2025-02-06
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Jönköping
, Haninge
, Vetlanda
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
Saab Training & Simulation needs a driven and innovative DevSecOps Engineer to strengthen our team. You will play a key role in integrating security in our whole development- and delivery chain as well as supporting development teams and continue to develop our DevSecOps infrastructure.
Your main tasks will be:
* Administration and access handling of enterprise services used in the common development process and SW factories, for example Azure DevOps, SonarQube, Artifactory etc.
* Implement and maintain DevSecOps tools, processes and extensions.
* Identify and handle security issues in applications and infrastructure.
* Operate and maintain DevSecOps infrastructure.
We offer you the opportunity to work on exciting and challenging projects in a dynamic and innovative work environment, where you can grow both personally and professionally.
Your profile
We are looking for a motivated and engaged person with a strong interest in technology and a desire to grow. You are detail-oriented, while also being able to see the bigger picture. To thrive in this role, you should be communicative, cooperative, and supportive of your colleagues while contributing to a positive work environment and sharing knowledge
In order to succeed in this role, you have:
* Good knowledge of DevOps principles and tools (i.e., Azure DevOps, Git Docker/Podman, Kubernetes).
* Experience in security tools and methods (i.e., SAST, DAST, SCA).
* Experience in SW development.
* Fluent in Swedish and English
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_32107". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab Dynamics AB Jobbnummer
9150039