Devops Lead
2025-01-23
Description and Purpose
As DevOps Lead in our game development studio, you'll balance hands-on technical work with team leadership responsibilities to ensure our build and deployment systems run smoothly. You'll work closely with Directors and C-level leadership to shape technical strategy while being responsible for optimizing and maintaining the development pipeline for our game. A key focus of this role is developing tools and workflows that enhance developer productivity and streamline the development process. This role requires both technical expertise and the ability to collaborate with senior leadership on strategic decisions that align with company goals.
Tasks & Responsibilities
Technical Leadership & Strategic Planning
• Collaborate with C-level and Directors on technical strategy and resource planning
• Actively work on Unity build pipeline improvements and troubleshooting
• Get your hands dirty with day-to-day DevOps tasks alongside the team
• Present and discuss technical recommendations with senior leadership
• Lead by example in code quality, documentation, and best practices
• Handle complex technical issues and support critical deployments
Team Leadership & Mentoring
• Lead and work alongside the DevOps engineering team
• Balance team workload while participating in daily tasks
• Provide technical mentoring and code reviews
• Foster knowledge sharing and skill development
• Jump in to help team members when they're stuck
Build System & Infrastructure
• Maintain and improve Unity build farm and pipeline
• Handle both strategic improvements and urgent fixes
• Optimize build times and resource usage
• Manage build infrastructure scaling as needs grow
• Troubleshoot build failures and performance issues
Version Control Management
• Administer Perforce server and maintain optimal performance
• Implement practical branching strategies for Unity development
• Help teams resolve complex version control issues
• Balance governance needs with development speed
• Optimize workspace configurations and best practices
Tool Development & Workflow Optimization
• Design and develop custom tools to enhance developer productivity
• Create and maintain automation scripts for common development tasks
• Implement workflows that streamline the development process
• Gather feedback from developers to identify bottlenecks and pain points
• Optimize Unity editor tools and build processes
• Develop solutions for asset management and content pipeline efficiency
Security & Stability
• Maintain security best practices without overcomplicating processes
• Ensure backup and recovery procedures are in place
• Monitor system health and performance
• Respond to and resolve critical incidents
• Keep systems up-to-date and properly maintained
Stakeholder Collaboration
• Work closely with C-level and Directors on strategic planning and resource allocation
• Participate in leadership meetings to align technical direction with business goals
• Build strong relationships with game development team to understand their needs
• Communicate effectively up and down the organization
• Partner with QA team on build delivery and testing needs
• Provide regular updates to senior management on technical progress and challenges
Required Experience & Skills
Technical Skills
• 8+ years of experience in game development, with strong focus on build and deployment systems
• Strong expertise in Unity build system configuration and editor tool development
• Experience developing custom tools and automation solutions
• Solid understanding of Perforce administration
• Proficiency in scripting (Python, PowerShell, or similar)
• Experience with CI/CD tools (TeamCity, Jenkins, etc.)
Leadership Experience
• Previous team leadership or senior individual contributor role
• Proven ability to mentor and develop others
• Experience balancing tactical and strategic priorities
• Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills
• Excellent communication abilities
Game Development Knowledge
• Understanding of game development workflows
• Experience with Unity development environment
• Familiarity with asset management challenges
• Knowledge of build optimization techniques
• Understanding of game release processes
Working Style
• Comfortable switching between strategic and hands-on work
• Ability to prioritize effectively in a fast-paced environment
• Strong troubleshooting and debugging skills
• Proactive approach to identifying and solving problems
• Team player willing to help wherever needed
Working Conditions
• Full-time position (40 hours/week)
• Flexible work arrangements available
• Occasional evening/weekend support for critical issues
• Mix of focused development time and collaborative work
