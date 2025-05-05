DevOps Engineers
Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-05-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB i Lund
Description:
We are looking for DevOps engineers with at least 5 years experience in the field. High level of independence and expert competence. In this senior role you will be part of a closely cooperating team that support and mentor the release engineering capability and DevOps mentality into our customers development organization. In collaboration with stakeholders and development teams you will help with tool choices and good work practices.
Requirements:
Strong scripting skills in Python.
Experience from CI/CD pipeline development for at least one of the following cloud platforms: AWS, Azure, or GCP
GIT, Gerrit, GitLab-CI
Software Configuration Management
Good to have:>
DevSecOps
Java
Linux (RHEL, Debian, or CentOS)
Terraform, CloudFormation
Ansible, Puppet, or Chef
Kubernetes, OpenShift, Nomad
Atlassian tools (Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence)
Familiarity with Graylog (SIEM), Prometheus, Grafana
Agile Release Train, SAFe
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TSS-DEV-250127". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Telescope AB
(org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Arbetsplats
Telescope Services AB Jobbnummer
9320032