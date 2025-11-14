DevOps Engineers

Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund
2025-11-14


Visa alla datajobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv, Kävlinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB i Lund

Description:
We are looking for DevOps engineers with at least 5 years experience in the field. High level of independence and expert competence. In this senior role you will be part of a closely cooperating team that support and mentor the release engineering capability and DevOps mentality into our customers development organization. In collaboration with stakeholders and development teams you will help with tool choices and good work practices.
Requirements:
Strong scripting skills in Python.
Experience from CI/CD pipeline development for at least one of the following cloud platforms: AWS, Azure, or GCP
GIT, Gerrit, GitLab-CI
Software Configuration Management
Good to have:>
DevSecOps
Java
Linux (RHEL, Debian, or CentOS)
Terraform, CloudFormation
Ansible, Puppet, or Chef
Kubernetes, OpenShift, Nomad
Atlassian tools (Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence)
Familiarity with Graylog (SIEM), Prometheus, Grafana
Agile Release Train, SAFe
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-14
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TSS-DEV-250127".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nexer Telescope AB (org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta)
223 63  LUND

Arbetsplats
Telescope Services AB

Jobbnummer
9605836

Prenumerera på jobb från Nexer Telescope AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB: