DevOps Engineer to Telia Company!
2024-05-15
Do you want to work with big data from thousands of high performing broadband network devices? Do you want to be proud of and remembered for having realized amazing, reliable and cloud native data analytics solutions? Solutions that are truly changing what it is like to do business with and within a market leading global telecom operator? Then this is for you!
Data is key for the future success of Telia Company and thus the department of Data Mediation Broadband is growing: The team needs a DevOps Engineer to lead the way on creating DevOps excellence for our microservice based data mediation platform.
Broadband Data Mediation Team is part of Telia Group IT Organization. This team is the IT solution owner for collection, mediation, and processing of the data from telecom network, IT infrastructure, IT Applications, inventory systems and other data stores. These data are critical for Telia's business and used for service assurance, investment planning, crowd analytics, security monitoring, business customer product offering, etc.
Work tasks
• As a DevOps engineer you will be responsible for setting up and managing Telias cloud environment and infrastructure. You will also work to automate all that can be automated and to log and monitor incidents.
• Work with network service team on setting up IP networking between data platform and broadband devices including CPE, PE and other core devices
• Managing the compute resource from Telia's private IT cloud.
• Automate and version the infrastructure development of data platform
• Application logging and observability setup with tools like Splunk
• You have about 5+ years of experience working with DevOps metrologies and you probably have a background working as a network engineer or similar.
• Good knowledge of containers and orchestration, preferably Kubernetes
• Experience working with automation in Ansible
• Indepth knowledge and experience working with networks and task such as routing, switches, firewalls and load balancing etc.
• Deep knowledge of Linux.
• Fluent skills in English
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• A good communicator, both in speech and written language, and enjoy sharing your experiences and knowledge
• Enjoy working in a supportive team and perform well when you work alone
• Quality is your middle name
• You are structured and good at documenting both technical environments as well as instructions Open-minded and thrives in a changing environment.
