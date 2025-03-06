Devops Engineer To Teledyne Flir!
2025-03-06
Join Teledyne FLIR Defense, a global leader in defense technologies, as a DevOps Engineer and be at the forefront of innovation. If you're excited about making a difference and working with cutting-edge technologies, this role at Teledyne FLIR defense in Stockholm is the place for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Teledyne FLIR Defense is a global leader in defense technologies and integrated sensing solutions with 15,000 employees globally. They are now looking for passionate and talented Senior Tester to help them continue to lead the way in surveillance technology. If you're excited about making a difference in the world and working with cutting-edge technologies, this is the place for you!
You are offered
• A Friendly and Inclusive Culture: Join a team that values collaboration, problem-solving, and creativity.
• Global Team: Work alongside passionate colleagues from around the world.
• Great Team and Culture: Collaborate with other talented engineers in a supportive environment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop and maintain Ansible scripts for deployment and management of Linux-based virtualized development servers.
• Use Git for version control of Ansible, Groovy, and autotest scripts.
• Drive and improve CI/CD processes with automated testing.
• Configure and troubleshoot servers and embedded systems within a corporate network.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in relevant fields such as Computer Science, Embedded Systems, Electronics, or similar.
• Proficient in Jenkins, Git, and Ansible.
• Experienced with Linux and CI/CD processes.
• Skilled in networking, including DNS, LDAP, and certificates.
• Familiar with virtualization technologies.
• You have excellent knowledge of English, both spoken and written.
• You are passionate about technology and have good communication and teamwork skills.
It is meritorious if you are
• Proficient with Atlassian tools (Bitbucket, Jira, Confluence).
• Experienced with Ubuntu/Debian systems.
• Skilled in VMWare Vcenter and Artifactory.
• Familiar with Docker.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Organized.
• Responsible.
• Intellectually Curious.
• Proactive.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Security Clearance
• Due to the high-security demands of the defense industry, you will need to undergo a background check.
• You need to be able to work in Sweden.
• This position requires access to export-controlled information or items (i.e., regulated technology or technical data per ITAR/EAR US regulations). You must be eligible to apply for and obtain the appropriate export control license from the U.S. Departments of State or Commerce.
Since 1978, FLIR have been at the forefront of innovation continued to push boundaries. Their diversified portfolio serves a variety of applications in government and defense, helping military personnel operate efficiently and effectively in various environments. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
