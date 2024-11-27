DevOps Engineer to Markets ART
Swedbank AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
"Think It, Build It, Ship It, Tweak It" ... is what we try to use when we develop future processes for Foreign Exchange and Fixed Income products.We are looking for an energized DevOps Engineer to join our Agile Release Train within Swedbank Markets and GPA CIO. One of the most important attributes is that you have an individual strive to learn and adopt to the new challenges we continue to face. We are creating future stars, as individuals and as team players.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Part of a team responsible for all DevOps functions for all CICD, Cloud and Platform infrastructure requirements that consists of other Software Engineers and DevOps engineers.
Analysing business needs/opportunities and transforming them to platform implementation.
Contributing to deliver on the technical roadmap for specified applications and their platforms in the value stream.
Partake and drive implementation of CICD where possible.
Partake and drive Cloud initiatives in the value stream.
Partake and drive automation of applications and functions in the value stream from a platform perspective.
Implementing build, deploy, testing & automation for applications and platforms within team responsibility.
What is needed in this role: Bachelor's or master's degree in the field of Financial Markets or equivalent work life experience.
Minimum 3 years DevOps experience with hands on experience.
Strong knowledge of automation solutions such as Jenkins or equivalent.
Working hands on with Infrastructure as Code, automation & CI/CD in general.
Experience working with containerized builds & solutions.
Knowledge of programming & scripting (e.g. Ansible, Python).
Knowledge of source control systems (e.g Git or equivalent).
Experience working with cloud solutions (certification with AWS or Azure is an advantage).
Experience working with Capital Markets Software (Calypso or Murex) is an advantage.
Strong troubleshooting skills.
In addition: To be a great team player with good communication skills who enjoys teamwork.
Innovative and creative thinking; you enjoy working in the rapidly changing digital environment.
Excellent English written and verbal communication skills.
Willingness to continuously improve the ways of working.
That you live in or around the Stockholm area for the ability to daily commute.
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
• .be a part of a highly professional team with a lot of humor and consideration. The team members are a mix of individual stars and strong team players that all have common goals. The goals are to have fun at work and deliver customer value. " Sarah Andersson, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.12.2024.Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Sarah Andersson, +46730431400 sarah.andersson@swedbank.se
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-LY1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Sarah Andersson sarah.andersson@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9033356