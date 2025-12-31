DevOps Engineer to Grade Talent
Grade AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-12-31
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Grade AB i Lund
, Trollhättan
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to Grade!
We are a software company that offers comprehensive solutions in learning and competence provision. We bring together Talent Management, Learning Management, pulse surveys and bespoke e-learning production under the same roof.
We are in strong growth and are therefore always interested in potential talent! If there is no current position advertised, we would be more than happy for you to send in a spontaneous application or subscribe to upcoming positions.
We believe in setting high goals, having fun and working towards continuous improvement in everything we do. We have high ambitions for both individuals and the company's development, while at the same time we value a friendly work environment, where everyone is welcome. To create a strong community, we have a number of initiatives in social activities, and with a generous health care contribution, we put health first. Do you prefer playing paddle, table tennis, running, FIFA, breakfast or Thursday coffee? With us you get everything!
Do you want to shape the future of HR technology?
We are looking for a senior DevOps Engineer who is passionate about automation, stability, and security, and who enjoys working at the intersection of technology, collaboration, and product excellence.
Who we are
Grade is one of the leading SaaS HR-tech providers in the Nordics. We develop a comprehensive Talent Management system designed to help organizations attract, develop, and retain top talent. Our products cover the entire employee journey, from recruitment to learning and growth, all developed in-house to ensure high quality and seamless integration.
With offices in Sweden (Stockholm, Lund, Trollhättan), Norway (Bodø), and Finland (Helsinki, Oulu), we collaborate across countries to deliver outstanding solutions to large organizations throughout the Nordics.
Grade is a relatively young group, which means there's still great opportunity to influence our processes, ways of working, and technical direction.
The role as DevOps Engineer
As DevOps Engineer for Grade Talent in Lund, you will play a key role in ensuring stable, secure, and efficient development and production environments for one of our core platforms.
The Grade Talent platform currently runs multiple production environments per customer. One of your main objectives will be to fully automate deployment processes and help modernize how the application is built, updated, and run, with a clear goal of achieving end-to-end automated deployments.
You will balance hands-on operational work with responsibility for automation, CI/CD, and platform reliability. You will be 100% dedicated to the Grade Talent platform, while also belonging to Grade's central DevOps team and contributing to shared standards, tooling, and long-term DevOps strategy.
Your key responsibilities include
• Work hands-on with CI/CD pipelines, automation, and deployment processes
• Take senior ownership of reliability, security, and operational quality in development and production environments
• Drive the transition toward fully automated deployments across multiple customer environments
• Modernize how applications are built and run, including moving toward containerized solutions
• Work with container technologies such as Docker, and contribute to future initiatives involving Kubernetes or similar platforms
• Collaborate closely with development teams and Tech Leads to enable efficient, developer-friendly workflows
• Monitor system health, performance, and availability, and proactively identify risks and improvements
• Ensure the system is well-documented, from environments and pipelines to onboarding materials
• Estimate efforts, assess risks, and contribute to solution strategies for platform and DevOps initiatives
• Act as a senior DevOps partner within Grade Talent while contributing to the broader DevOps team
• Promote security, performance, and reliability as shared responsibilities across the platform
Who you are
We believe you are someone who:
• Has solid experience as a senior DevOps Engineer or in a similar role
• Has deep hands-on experience with CI/CD, automation, and deployment pipelines
• Has experience with containerization technologies such as Docker, and preferably Kubernetes or similar platforms
• Understands system-level architecture and how applications behave across environments
• Is familiar with development stacks such as .NET, Java, React, Node.js, or similar
• Takes ownership of operational quality, testing, and CI/CD practices
• Enjoys shaping processes, tooling, and standards, not just following them
• Communicates clearly with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
• Enjoys collaborating with and enabling development teams
• Speaks and writes Swedish and English fluently
Why join Grade?
We're a fast-growing group of companies under the Grade brand, backed by Viking Growth. With 200+ employees across the Nordics, we offer a full suite of talent solutions, from recruitment to development.
At Grade, you'll find a warm, inclusive culture with high ambitions and a strong team spirit. We value your growth, well-being, and work-life balance.
What we offer
• Flexible hours and remote work options
• 6 weeks' vacation
• Wellness allowance (SEK 5,000 per year + 1 hour per week for exercise)
• Pension, salary exchange, and parental pay
• Great onboarding and career development opportunities
Our recruitment process
We review applications continuously and may fill the position before the closing date. Candidates who best match the role will first receive online tests, followed by a phone interview. Next comes a competency-based interview, after which we will take references.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Grade AB
(org.nr 556521-3120) Arbetsplats
Grade Jobbnummer
9666671