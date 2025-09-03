Devops Engineer At Vx Fiber
VX Service Delivery AB / Datajobb / Umeå Visa alla datajobb i Umeå
2025-09-03
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos VX Service Delivery AB i Umeå
VX Fiber is looking for a DevOps Engineer. Do you want to help us design and run the backbone of a future-proof SaaS platform, and make your mark in a small but global team? Then you might be the one we're looking for.
About the Role
As a DevOps Engineer in our Platform Team, you will help build and operate the foundation that all our applications run on. The team owns VX Fiber's hybrid-cloud Application Platform based on Nomad, Consul, Vault, and Terraform. We aim for immutable infrastructure, self-service deployments, and a platform that is stable, observable, and secure - enabling our developers to spend their time coding, not firefighting.
You will work in a self-organizing, cross-functional team where architecture, automation, and infrastructure-as-code are everyday topics. This role combines deep technical responsibility with the freedom to explore and improve how things should be done.
What you'll Do
Design, build, and evolve our application platform and service mesh
Develop CI/CD pipelines and developer tooling that reduce lead time to production
Create and manage golden images and drive our shift to immutable infrastructure
Operate and maintain platform applications (databases, monitoring, message queues, proxies, etc.)
Implement observability and monitoring so issues are visible and diagnosable
Take part in architecture decisions and system design for new solutions
What we offer you
Meaningful work - contribute to societal change through digital infrastructure
Technical innovation - work with the latest in the HashiCorp ecosystem and cloud technology
Growth culture - curiosity and responsibility are rewarded with real autonomy
Global context - work with colleagues from different parts of the world in a cross-functional team
Real collaboration - we build, learn, and grow together
What you Bring
Education
We value competence, drive, and pragmatism more than formal education - if you have the right experience, a diploma matters less.
Experience
Solid experience with Linux systems and shell scripting (bash, zsh)
Comfortable with containerization technology such as Docker or Kubernetes
Good understanding of Infrastructure as Code, preferably with Terraform
Used to working independently and taking responsibility for the whole process - from design to operations
Interest in or experience with CI/CD pipelines and automation
Familiarity with Nomad, Vault, Consul, and other HashiCorp tools is a big advantage
Bonus if you've worked with large-scale networks or in the telecom industry
Knowledge of Go or ReactJS is a plus
Language
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
About the employment:
The position is a permanent full-time role.
Location: Umeå
We are looking to fill the position as soon as possible.
Why VX Fiber?
VX Fiber is a Swedish technology company with over 20 years of global experience in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and open access networks. Our goal is to create digital freedom for individuals, businesses, and communities by offering reliable, scalable, and sustainable network solutions.
We offer a managed platform that simplifies fibre network operations-from full-stack OSS/BSS to active equipment and field deployment. Our platform is modular, scalable by design, and made to transform.
We connect network owners, service providers, and end-users through an open access model that accelerates time to market, reduces cost, and automates complexity. With proven flexibility and fast onboarding, our technology supports sustainable, future-ready networks.
VX Fiber - Made to transform. Scalable by design. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare VX Service Delivery AB
(org.nr 559169-7650)
Östra Rådhusgatan 6 (visa karta
)
903 26 UMEÅ Jobbnummer
9491075