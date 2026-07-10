DevOps Engineer
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) i Stockholm
, Båstad
, Arvidsjaur
eller i hela Sverige
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Are you passionate about creating smooth, efficient development processes? Do you thrive in agile environments where collaboration, automation, and continuous improvement drive success? Would you like to be part of a team developing cutting-edge software that supports cancer care around the world? Then join us at RaySearch Laboratories as a DevOps Engineer and help shape the future of oncology information systems.
About the role
RaySearch is developing advanced software solutions to improve cancer treatment worldwide. As a DevOps Engineer at RaySearch, you'll be part of a collaborative team driving automation, efficiency, and reliability across our development environments. You'll work closely with developers and DevOps engineers across several products — including our oncology information system and treatment planning system — to optimize build pipelines, release processes, and development workflows. As our configuration teams grow, you'll have great opportunities to shape routines and ways of working together. Your main tasks will be to:
Strive to make the development iteration times short and efficient
Manage build and release flows using pipelines
Create and manage tools using the Azure DevOps API to input and output information
Manage build and test servers and the related environments
Administer, manage and provide support for Git version control
Your profile
We believe you are a collaborative and curious professional who enjoys working closely with others to make things run smoothly. You take initiative, share ideas, and look for ways to improve how things are done. We believe you are attentive to details and value quality in your work, while keeping a pragmatic mindset. You're comfortable in a dynamic environment where teamwork and communication are key to success. Fluency in English is required, and Swedish proficiency is a plus. Further, we believe you have:
A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in engineering or equivalent experience
5 years' experience in software development and/or configuration managementExperience in programming using .NET (PowerShell/C#).
Experience in continuous integration and deployment (using e.g. Azure DevOps pipelines, GitHub Actions, or similar).
Experience in Infrastructure as Code (Terraform/Ansible).
Experience in Windows Server administration/management.
Excellent communication skills in English.
Lastly, it is not a requirement but highly meritorious if you have experience in:
Microsoft Visual Studio
Git
Automation and process management using Azure DevOps
Our Culture
Culture at RaySearch is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems - no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
Please apply for the position through the application form below. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. We do not accept applications by email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157)
Eugeniavägen 18 (visa karta
)
113 68 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Rekryterare
Helena Holmqvist helena.holmqvist@raysearchlabs.com Jobbnummer
10000109