DevOps Engineer
Saab Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-06-03
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab Aktiebolag i Solna
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, Linköping
, Karlskoga
, Karlstad
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Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
At Saab, we operate in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving security environment, where technological superiority, resilience, and operational readiness are critical to safeguarding society and national interests. As Saab continues its international growth journey, digital capabilities are becoming fundamental to enabling mission-critical operations, accelerating innovation, and strengthening strategic advantage across all domains.
Technology is no longer a support function - it is a core operational capability. The ability to securely collect, process, distribute, and operationalize data at scale is essential across Saab's product portfolio and future defense capabilities. By integrating cloud, automation, cyber, and software-defined platforms deeper into our operational ecosystem, we enable faster decision-making, increased operational agility, and resilient mission execution.
Key focus areas within Saab Technology include:
Accelerating transformation across products, platforms, and engineering workflows
Strengthening capabilities within cloud, cyber, automation, AI, edge computing, and space technologies
Enabling secure, scalable, and mission-ready software delivery
Building a high-performance culture centered around collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement
As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will play a central role in enabling secure and scalable mission-critical platforms. You will automate and optimize development and operational environments, design resilient container-based infrastructures, and contribute to ensuring that Saab's digital capabilities remain robust, secure, and operationally available under demanding conditions.
Your main responsibilities include:
Explore, designing and operating all from secure commercial cloud technologies to air gapped technologies with a primary focus on secure public, private, and hybrid cloud platforms out to the edge.
Building and maintaining automated CI/CD pipelines to enable rapid, reliable, and secure software delivery
Collaborating across DevSecOps and platform engineering teams to proactively identify, analyze, and resolve system vulnerabilities and operational issues
Monitoring, optimizing, and hardening system performance to ensure scalability, resilience, and high availability
Developing secure and reproducible infrastructure using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) technologies such as Terraform and Ansible
Supporting the implementation of modern cloud-native and edge-based operational environments
Contributing to operational readiness through documentation, automation, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement
Advising and supporting internal and external stakeholders on secure deployment and operation of containerized workloads and runtimes
You will be part of the Cloud Enablement & Runtime department within Common Tech - a specialized team driving strategic technology capabilities, platform enablement, and modern engineering practices supporting Saab's long-term operational and digital transformation objectives.
Your profile
You are an experienced Platform Engineer and/or DevSecOps professional with a strong interest in modern mission-critical technologies and operationally resilient systems. You thrive in environments where security, reliability, and collaboration are essential, and you are motivated by contributing to solutions that make a real-world impact.
You take ownership, act proactively, and contribute to building a culture of trust, technical excellence, and continuous learning. You understand the importance of balancing speed, security, and operational stability in complex environments.
Required skills and experience:
Kubernetes and modern container orchestration technologies
Strong experience with automation, CI/CD pipelines, and DevSecOps practices
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) using technologies such as Terraform or Ansible
Experience working with public cloud and hybrid cloud platforms
Monitoring, observability, and logging solutions such as Prometheus and Grafana
Strong analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving capabilities
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Additional valuable experience:
Agile software engineering methodologies
Infrastructure and platform operations including networking, storage, and virtualization
Experience from security-sensitive, regulated, or mission-critical environments
Understanding of cloud-native security principles and Zero Trust architectures
Experience with edge computing, resilient systems, or disconnected environments
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Solna Strandväg 10 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Saab Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB petra.svensson@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9945736