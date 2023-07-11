DevOps Engineer
2023-07-11
We are looking for a highly motivated DevOps Software Developer with full-stack experience. As a DevOps Engineer at Calabrio you will be part of a team which is working closely to and supports all our agile development teams. You will be surrounded by peers who trust each other and encourage you to try without the fear of failing.
Within your team you strive to always improve our release and deployment processes to make sure our customers get high quality products often and in a seamless way.
What you'll be doing:
Always find ways to automate and improve development and release processes
Together with stakeholders, continuously define and drive our release process and infrastructure vision
Make sure our cloud infrastructure is performing in the best way possible
Help enable our software to be runnable in FedRamp environments (U.S. government entities), which requires updates according to the vendors requirements
Work in multiple cloud platforms
Support and help our agile teams with pipelines and environments
Collaborate with your Development colleagues in paired programming and mob programming teams
Requirements
You are most likely working as a DevOps engineer with experience setting up environments by using Infrastructure-as-Code (in Terraform)
Solid experience of different CI/CD tools such as Azure Pipelines, TeamCity and Jenkins
Experience in working with cloud services (Azure/AWS)
Experience working with containers and Kubernetes
Working knowledge of databases and SQL
Work experience using .Net/Java is advantageous
Committed to test-driven development.
You thrive working in a team where everyone's opinion is valued
You are fluent in English (Swedish is not a requirement). Så ansöker du
