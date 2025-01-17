DevOps Engineer - Infrastructure and Automation
2025-01-17
We build a platform for controlling & monitoring self-driving vehicles
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. Autonomous Transport is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success depends on flexible and efficient solutions that support current and future business requirements.
Intelligent Transport Systems is a section at Scania Research & Development. We are contributing to Autonomous Transport Solutions by providing cloud-based systems (AWS) for automated, optimized, and safe vehicle control and monitoring, all built into one platform.
We need a Platform & DevOps Engineer
Our Development Platform team is growing. Help us build the infrastructure that powers our off-board software (technology outside of the actual vehicle). In this role, you'll be instrumental in building and managing cloud-based systems for our autonomous vehicle platform using AWS.
Your mission
* Design, develop, and deploy scalable and reliable applications using Kubernetes, AWS, Cilium, GitLab CI/CD, Crossplane, IAM, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
* Collaborate with various teams to ensure successful technology implementation and integration.
* Participate in all phases of software development, from conception to maintenance.
* Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues, focusing on performance and reliability.
Who you are
As a person you're a team player, you like to share your knowledge and expertise. You are self-managing, curious, dare to try, and are motivated by changes.
You need to have a sense of order, analytical ability, and be safety conscious.
You enjoy working in a team, have good collaboration skills, and work constantly to improve and optimize how and what we do. You also have a deep interest in platform technology, software development, automation, and DevSecOps.
You'll need
* Proficiency in Kubernetes, AWS, CI/CD, and IaC.
* Degree in Computer Science or related field preferred.
* Merit if you have experience working with Keycloak and other IAM solutions
It is beneficial if you are familiar with our tech stack: Terraform, Terragrunt, IAM, Karpenter, Crossplane, DynamoDB, Grafana, Tempo, Loki, Prometheus, OpenTelemetry, ArgoCD, GitLab pipelines, Python, Bash, Go, Apache Kafka, Cilium, Redis.
Who am I as your manager?
I am here to support our team in being successful, and happy, and working on the things that are most important to help our customers, improve our product, and improve our business. I am also here to engage, retain, and grow world-class talents (That is you!). I have a curious mind and like to know why we do the things we do.
I value Trust, Transparency, Collaboration, and Courage. If you are curious about me I encourage you to check my LinkedIn profile.
Our offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
We believe in modern leadership thinking and an agile way of working, and we think you will fit perfectly into that mindset. We work from home and at the office in Södertälje, So with some planning, you will find a good work/life balance.
Looking forward to hearing from you, feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions.
Your future manager,
Göran Henrixon, Head of Platform, +46-8-553 70758
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply no later than 2025-02-04.
Your application should include a CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-04
