DevOps Eng III

About this Opportunity
Our Net Cloud Exchange and Private Cellular Network solutions support over 30,000 customers and over 1.5 million devices, all managed via a single pane of glass using our flagship Net Cloud Manager platform. As we expand and scale this micro-services-based cloud-native platform orchestrated with Kubernetes technologies, we are looking for DevOps Engineers who are knowledgeable and passionate about Infrastructure as Code and cloud native technologies.
As part of the Cloud Infrastructure/DevOps team, you will work with an incredible group of experienced DevOps engineers who know how to build scalable, cloud-native infrastructure and software deployment pipeline using Kubernetes. You will be an integral part of a global team responsible for creating, managing and scaling this public cloud infrastructure.
What you will do
• Design, develop and automate scalable public cloud infrastructure for micro-service deployment
• Help deploy and manage global deployment of cloud infrastructure and applications, following the best security & compliance practices
• Continuously monitor and improve our complex CI/CD pipeline
• Automate Public Cloud service orchestration
The skills you bring
• BS/MS in Computer Science or related technical field
• Five (5+) years of experience in DevOps and Public Cloud Infrastructure
• Experience with Infrastructure as Code technology and tools, preferably, with terraform and terragrunt
• Background in building complex CI/CD pipeline using Git and Jenkins
• Expertise in public cloud services and technologies, preferably GCP
