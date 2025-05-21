Development/Test Engineer - Vehicle Braking
2025-05-21
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
This Is Us
Welcome to Scania's Vehicle Braking group-where safety meets innovation. Our team of 14 colleagues includes development engineers, mechanics, a technical manager, and a scrum master, all working together with a shared purpose: to ensure world-class braking performance in every Scania vehicle.
We're proud of our open, inclusive, and collaborative work environment. Here, we value every team member's unique perspective and invest in continuous development. You'll join a culture that embraces learning, teamwork, and respect for the individual.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
Role Summary
As a Brake System Engineer, you'll play a vital role in shaping one of the most complex and safety-critical systems in our vehicles: the brake system. You'll take the lead in driving testing, development, and homologation activities-especially for special vehicles, which are tailored to meet specific customer needs.
These projects often involve adapting our standard configurations to unique use cases, requiring updated braking functionality and certification. Your work will be hands-on, collaborative, and make a direct impact on the performance and safety of our trucks.
Job Responsibilities
In this role, your key responsibilities include:
Coordinating assignments related to braking systems for special vehicle projects in close collaboration with relevant departments
Planning and conducting vehicle testing and homologation at Scania's test track, during winter tests in northern Scandinavia, and at supplier facilities in Germany
Managing homologation processes in collaboration with Scania's certification department and external regulatory authorities (e.g., in the Netherlands)
Preparing test vehicles together with workshop mechanics
Working closely with brake system suppliers to ensure alignment and technical quality
Who You Are
You are a curious, solution-oriented engineer with a strong interest in vehicle performance and systems development. You take initiative, enjoy cross-functional collaboration, and thrive on turning technical challenges into solutions that work in the real world.
What you bring:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in mechanical or vehicle engineering (or similar)
A strong sense of responsibility for your work and a drive to continuously learn and improve
An ability to plan your own activities while working well with others in a team setting
A technical mindset, with an interest in how customer usage and vehicle chassis influence system performance
It's a plus if you have experience with:
Brake system development for vehicles
Homologation processes for heavy trucks
Heavy vehicle driving and conducting vehicle testing
Tools such as CANape, MATLAB, CANalyzer, IPEtronic, or similar
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-01. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: fredrik.asp@scania.com
(Head of Vehicle Braking)
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9352269