Development Leader in OTM (Oracle Transport Manager)
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö
2025-07-08
Company Description
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously re-invent ourselves as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us.
To realize our ambitions in the IKEA Supply Strategy, IKEA has recognized the need to improve and modernize our work methods. We are upgrading our current Transport Management Platform and harmonizing and standardizing our Transport Business processes for all of IKEA. This new position is an excellent opportunity to provide strategic oversight for release scheduling and resource planning, aligning the release strategy with business priorities and Digital Products needs.
As a person you are valued for your collaborative spirit and your strong leadership, which focuses equally on processes, platforms, and people.
Job Description
We are looking for a Development Leader to handle the complexities and demands of managing releases within an Oracle-based environment: Ikea Oracle Transport Management Platform.
In this role, you will be driving the teams to ensure the smooth operations and strategic management of our future releases.
We expect you to improve coordination and efficiency across Digital Product and Platform teams, aiming for a continuous improvement of current Ways of Working ensuring quality and risk mitigation.
More specifically, in this role you will be covering following topics:
Release Planning:
Develop and maintain release schedules for various digital products and platforms.
Coordinate with digital product leaders, platform leader, integration leader, and other stakeholders to ensure alignment on release timelines.
Coordination and Collaboration:
Act as a primary liaison between different teams such as development, testing, operations, and product tams.
Facilitate communication and collaboration to ensure all stakeholders are aware of release plans, progress, and issues.
Quality Assurance:
Ensure that releases meet quality standards and performance metrics.
Oversee testing and validation processes to confirm that new features and updates are functioning correctly before deployment.
Risk Management:
Identify potential risks and issues that could affect the release schedule or quality.
Develop and implement mitigation strategies to address these risks.
Deployment Management:
Manage the deployment process, including staging, rollback procedures, and production deployment.
Ensure that deployment follows best practices and is carried out smoothly with minimal disruption.
Documentation and Reporting:
Maintain detailed documentation of release processes, timelines, and outcomes.
Provide regular updates and reports to relevant stakeholders on release status, issues, and impact.
Process Improvement:
Continuously assess and improve release management processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Implement automation tools and techniques to streamline release activities.
Compliance and Governance:
Ensure that all release activities comply with organizational policies, standards, and regulations.
Maintain proper records and audit trails of all release actions and decisions.
Customer Communication:
Coordinate with business support to inform end-users about upcoming releases, new features, and any potential downtime.
Post-Release Support:
Monitor the performance and impact of releases post-deployment.
Address any issues or bugs that arise after the release and ensure quick resolution.
Coordinate incident management processes during hyper care in collaboration with other teams/platforms/solutions to swiftly address any critical issues that arise during or after a release. Document and learn from incidents to prevent future occurrences.
Gather feedback from stakeholders post-release to understand the impact and areas for improvement. Use this feedback to refine future release processes and enhance product quality.
Metrics and Performance Analysis:
Track and analyze key performance indicators (KPIs) related to releases.
Qualifications
To be successful in this job you have:
Understanding of Oracle Software: Oracle databases, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Cloud, and other Oracle products.
Knowledge in database administration, SQL, PL/SQL, and performance tuning.
Proficiency in using tools to integrate with Oracle environments.
Experience with tools and processes for managing changes and configurations in Oracle systems.
Understanding of Oracle Middleware
Knowledge of Application Lifecycle Management methodologies and tools.
Experience with or knowledge of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including deployment and migration strategies
Proficiency in project management methodologies (Agile, Scrum, Waterfall, etc.) and tools (JIRA, Trello, MS Project).
Ability to identify, assess, and mitigate risks associated with digital releases.
Skills in resource planning and allocation to ensure successful delivery of releases.
Ensure that releases meet defined quality and performance standards.
Strong verbal and written communication skills for effective coordination with cross-functional teams.
Ability to lead and motivate teams, manage conflicts, and drive projects to completion.
Strong analytical skills to troubleshoot issues that arise during the release process.
Meticulousness in ensuring all details of the release process are managed correctly.
In this role you will report to our Platform Manager within Supply Data & technology.
Additional information
Please note, we have a preferred candidate for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position is based in Malmö, Sweden.
We regret that we are unable to handle applications made by e-mail. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, but no later than 22 Jul. 2025. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com
We look forward to receiving your application.
