Development Engineer
Manta Marine Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Manta Marine Technologies AB i Göteborg
Since 2010, Manta Marine Technologies has been at the forefront of maritime emissions reduction, working closely with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners in our effort to drive the change towards sustainable shipping. Today, Manta Marine offers a portfolio of green technologies, such as fuel optimization systems and turnkey shore power solutions. Manta Marine is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in Sweden, Poland, and China.
Do you want help us to promote a healthy planet for future generations? We are currently seeking a Development Engineer to enhance our Strategic Innovation department!
Main responsibilities
The Development Engineer is responsible for evaluating, developing, and improving products within the company portfolio in collaboration with internal stakeholders. The Development Engineer plan, coordinate, and execute projects according to internal innovation processes, create technical specifications, and ensure proper documentation for evaluation and traceability. The position also includes evaluating designs, working with suppliers on components for new designs, and supporting the testing of prototypes based on project needs and guidance from the commercial team. Main responsibilities will be to:
• Provide technical expertise and support to the Business Lines
• Contribute to the development strategy and continuous improvement efforts
• Provide internal and external service where technical advice is needed
• Suggest and implement improved production methods and material according to valid specifications
• Lead or have an advisory role in projects according to internal/ client specifications
• Generate intellectual property (IP) and provide portfolio input
Background and skills
• Engineering bachelor's degree/equivalent or relevant work experience
• Extensive experience within product development
• Experience in conducting concept and feasibility studies and presenting findings
• Experience from field work, such as inspections at manufacturers and installations.
• Fluent in English, verbal and written
• Technical background from the Marine industry is meritorious
• Experience of designing according to relevant standards, ship classification rules is an advantage
Personal qualities
As a person, you have good communication skills, with the ability to simplify complex technical issues. You are a strong team player and demonstrate a proactive, solution- and result-oriented mindset. With strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, you also understand the commercial aspects of development and project execution and can effectively prioritize tasks based on stakeholder input.
What we offer:
We offer an opportunity to be part of a market leading innovative global company in the forefront of green technology for ships. An open and inspiring environment where your energy will make a difference. We provide great potential for personal and professional development.
Manta Marine is committed to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We believe that creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do. Let's make the world a greener place!
We welcome your application as soon as possible! Selection is done continuously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25
E-post: frida.daback@mantamarine.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Manta Marine Technologies AB
(org.nr 556860-1321)
Mölndalsvägen 93 3TR (visa karta
)
412 83 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8919940