Development Engineer
2024-09-04
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Material design is a key area with in Tetra Pak. At Material Solutions in Tetra Pak's Development & Technology organisation we design materials for our customer's current and future needs. Identifying and defining material properties, designing, and specifying our new packaging material structure, planning and executing our verification through the value chain is our core.
Are you a curious problem-solver with passion for new challenges and innovative material development with visible result? Thank this customer-oriented position is an opportunity for you!
This position will be located in Lund, Sweden. Some travelling is required.
What you will do
As a development Engineer you will be part of the team Applied Material Solution. Our main task is to drive development of packaging material solutions for new package shapes, sizes, functionalities and with a focus on the packaging material quality. As a new colleague you will:
Drive development of material solutions in early development as well as in product development activities close to market
Be part of a cross-functional Scrum Team and work closely with labs, converting factories and specialists
Independently, as well with your technical team, build knowledge, solve problems, identify solutions
We believe you have
Educational background with a master of Science in Chemical Engineering related to materials
Good experience in package material analysis and at least 3 years of working experience within material or packaging development
Very good command of English, both written and verbal is a must
Experience from working in an agile way is a plus
Your personality is key to our common success! You are good at figuring out how to get things done and how to organise activities. You drive for results and have the ability to deliver on time and under pressure. We believe that you are a clear communicator and good at building effective relationships with others. You naturally take initiatives and have the ability to coach and develop others. Furthermore, you can adjust to the situation and comfortably handle risk and uncertainty. In addition, you have the interest and ability to handle the big picture in deliverables at the same time being interested in technical details.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 18 September 2024.
Please submit your cv in English.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Sylvain Debaecker .sylvain.debaecker@tetrapak.com
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Barbara Amato. barbara.amato@tetrapak.com
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
