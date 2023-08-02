Development Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-08-02
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you want to work with technical investigations of customer requests and find a solution to the specific need? Do you have or want to achieve a wide knowledge of our trucks and want to work close to the customer? Then this is a great opportunity for you because we are looking for A Development Engineer for our Customized Truck Development department!
Who are we?
The team includes 14 development engineers and a group manager. We are a diverse team when it comes to experience, cultural background, and personality. We all have our positive solution-oriented mindset in common. We exchange knowledge and experience to support each other, and we are motivated by finding solutions together.
What do we do?
The group delivers customized solutions for the urban and long haulage segments. Everything we do starts with a direct customer request. Our main assets in fulfilling customer demands are the Scanias modular system and the creative minds of our employees. We are working with adaptations all over the vehicle and are therefore often dependent on each other's support and knowledge in different areas.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means that you will be able to work from home some days a week if the work permits. We can also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both domestically as well as internationally.
What will your main responsibilities be?
• Technical investigations of customer requests to find a solution to the specific need. When an order is placed you will describe the adaptation in the product description system and on drawings.
• As a product owner you will maintain and improve our existing adaptations. Their documentation will be an important part of your work.
• Your work will be performed in close collaboration with your development engineer colleagues, production, and sales & marketing.
• The work is both individual and collaborative which demands skills in communication and cooperation. One of our key deliveries is to meet customer demands quickly, therefore you need to be comfortable working with sharp deadlines at a high pace.
Who are we looking for?
You are creative and solution-oriented and have an understanding and interest in how the vehicle as a whole and its subsystems work. You are a positive person that takes initiative, enjoys learning new things, and like to work with varying tasks. You are good at creating team spirit and have the ability to share experiences and information with your colleagues in a generous way. You are interested in seeing the broader picture and, when needed, digging into the details.
We would also like that...
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or equivalent.
• You have 2 years or more of previous experience as a development engineer, preferably within the automotive industry.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
• Experience with Catia or similar CAD programs will be regarded as merit. As well as knowledge about Scania products, the modular system, and setting terms and conditions for vehicles in our structural system.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyways. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Therése Holm (Group Manager, RSMU), at therese.holm@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-08-27. We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Due to the vacation period, we will start handling the applications and answering questions from the 14th of August. From that week, we will have an ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the last application period, therfore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
Welcome to apply!
Job ID: 20233767
#LI-Hybrid
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Under intervju. Under intervju. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8000829