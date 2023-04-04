Development Engineer
2023-04-04
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Do you want to work with technical investigations of customer requests and find a solution to the specific need? Do you have or want to achieve a wide knowledge of our trucks and want to work close to the customer? Then this is a great opportunity for you!
We are looking for two Development Engineers for our Customized Truck Development department.
This is us
Customized solutions for trucks are an important and growing area where Scania aims to fulfill specific customer demands and toter new segments and markets. The Customized Truck Development department is specialized in solutions for the construction segment and the adaptations that we do are the results of direct customer requests and utilizing Scania's modular system.
You will be working in one of our two teams with highly motivated and creative development engineers with a problem-solving mindset that helps and support each other both within the team and the entire department. You always have someone to ask and discuss your questions with. Both of our teams are diverse when it comes to background, origin, and personality. Since we are working with adaptations all over the vehicle we are often dependent on each other's support and knowledge in different areas. Therefore we strive for a work environment where all skills and experiences are utilized in the best possible way.
Your assignment
You will work with technical investigations of customer requests and find a solution to the specific need. When an order is placed you will describe the adaptation in the product description system and on drawings. You will maintain and improve our existing adaptations, and their documentation will also be an important part of your work. Your work will be performed in close collaboration with your designer colleagues, production, and sales & marketing.
Who are we looking for?
You are a person that takes initiative, enjoys learning new things, and like to work with varying tasks. You have an understanding and interest in how the vehicle as a whole and its subsystems work. You are good at creating team spirit and can share experiences and information with your colleagues in a generous way. The work is both individual and collaborative which demands skills in communication and cooperation. One of our key deliveries is to meet customer demand quickly, therefore you need to be comfortable working with sharp deadlines at a high pace and have a solution-oriented mindset. You are interested in seeing the broader picture and when needed digging into the details.
Your background
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in Integrated Product Design, Mechanical Engineering, Vehicle Engineering, or equivalent.
• You have 2 years or more of previous experience in product development, preferably within the automotive industry.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
• Previous experience in OAS is merit.
• Knowledge about Scania's products and the modular system as well as certification is highly meriting.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means that you will be able to work from home some days a week if the work permits. We focus on a collaborative environment where everyone participates in driving our work forward and as a new employee, you will receive the full backing and support from all team members. Continual improvement and professional development of employees are also a priority for us.
Further information
If you have any further questions about these positions you are welcome to contact:
Mattias Kollin (Group Manager, RSMC), mattias.kollin@scania.com
Lina Orbeus (Group Manager, RSMU), lina.orbeus@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-04-19. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period therefore the positions may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for these positions.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
