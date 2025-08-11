Development engineer - IoT: Concept Development (SWS)
2025-08-11
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje, consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. At TRATON, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger.
Role Summary
To define, develop, and initiate future hardware products within the Scania Workshop Suite (SWS) - with a focus on communication units that enable secure and efficient interaction between tools and vehicles. The role requires both system-level thinking and hands-on ability to independently build, test, and validate concepts in the early stages of development.
You act as the bridge between operational needs, technical innovation, and real-world workshop use - and you're not afraid to pick up the soldering iron when needed.
Job Responsibilities
Create technical concepts for new or enhanced products, such as the next generation of VCI, WCU, or portable solutions like the Remote Box.
Define detailed technical requirements focused on functionality, interfaces, robustness, and compatibility.
Independently build and modify prototypes, including basic construction, soldering, measurement, and assembly.
Assess new components, communication modules, and technologies (e.g., CAN, Wi-Fi, LTE, USB, BLE) from a hardware and network perspective.
Write simple scripts (e.g., Python) for test automation and perform functional validation in a lab environment.
Support procurement teams with technical expertise during sourcing and supplier evaluations.
Who You Are
You are curious and driven by both technology and business development. You enjoy solving problems that improve the daily work of end users, and you're motivated to learn more about how Scania operates - especially within the service and workshop domain.
You have a solid understanding of technology and network communication, and you're able to translate complex technical ideas into simple explanations for non-technical stakeholders. You're persistent and structured, understanding that successful solutions often require navigating processes and procurement with patience and focus.
You're a collaborative team player who values shared decision-making and an unpretentious work environment. You also bring some hands-on experience in scripting or test automation, and you're not afraid to dive into testing or proof-of-concepts when needed.
In addition, experience from system or hardware architecture - particularly within automotive or industrial IoT - is valuable in this role. Familiarity with connected devices and communication protocols such as CAN, Ethernet, or Wi-Fi is a plus. If you also have insight into diagnostic tools, remote access systems, or Scania's service processes and workshop flows, that will help you ramp up even faster.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
At Scania, you'll join a team that sits at the intersection of vehicles, diagnostics, and cutting-edge digital tools. We're working to transform our service business by creating smarter, more connected workshop solutions that make everyday work easier for mechanics across the globe.
You'll be part of a collaborative environment where your insights and curiosity are encouraged, and where the focus is on solving real problems for real users. We value knowledge sharing, open dialogue, and a willingness to explore what's next - together.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-24. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period.
Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please get in touch with Joel Rosén, recruiting manager, at joel.rosen@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9451667