Development Engineer - Fuel Cells
2023-01-31
Alfa Laval Business Unit Brazed & Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers is looking for a
Development Engineer - Fuel cells
Our CleanTech business development continues to grow as the world embraces the energy transformation at an astonishing rate. The demand for fuel cells is driven by sustainability, energy efficiency and decarbonization.
To maintain market leadership in the new energy landscape, we are focusing on developing innovative technologies and products based on our fusion-bonded technology.
About the job
We offer an interesting job opportunity as Development engineer developing fusion-bonded heat exchangers based on new technologies for you who enjoy working with front edge technology with close cooperation with customers.
You will work mainly in project form in very close cooperation with our thermal-/mechanical specialists, prototype workshops, material laboratory, process development team, and manufacturing units.
Your main responsibility area will be the design of the heat exchanger where design, simulation, and validation are important activities. Design is done in our 3D-CAD system Creo, and product data is managed in our PDM system.
You will be based in Lund and report to the Research & Development Manager for Fuel Cells in Lund.
Key tasks:
• Innovation, development, CAD-modeling, simulations, test specification and analysis, system updates, and problem-solving are typical tasks and will be part of your everyday activities.
• Participate in development projects as part of a cross-functional project team where the product design and mechanical aspects will be your responsibility area.
Who are you?
You have a background as a development engineer with a university or master's degree in mechanical engineering. We expect that you have at least 3 years of experience in product development with good knowledge of working with 3D-CAD. Experiences in working with agile development is a plus.
As a person, you are creative with analytical skills and interested in new technology. You are clear in your communication, and you are committed to delivering according to requirements.
What's in it for you?
