Development Engineer - Exhaust aftertreatment performance
2025-08-06
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Would you like to join us and contribute to a better environment and be part of the technical forefront of vehicle exhaust emission control? Then we are looking forward to your application!
We are currently looking for a new colleague to join the group Exhaust Flow Distribution and Urea Vaporization Performance, part of the section Exhaust Aftertreatment Performance, which is responsible for reducing hazardous emissions such as NOx and particles.
Job Responsibilities
The exhaust aftertreatment is an integrated part of the driveline, and both influences and is influenced by the engine.
The responsibilities are as follow:
Test, evaluate, optimize and calibrate the exhaust aftertreatment system, both at system and component level.
Conduct testing in engine test cells, as well as in rigs, trucks, and buses.
Perform iterative optimization considering urea vaporization, mixing, robustness, and customer economy.
Collaborate closely with teams working on engine performance, design, and control systems.
Work cross-functionally with colleagues from MAN (Germany) and International (USA).
Contribute to selecting optimal components and ensuring robust control for certification against current and future environmental legislation.
Who You Are
We are looking for you who would like to be part of the team that is working on the exciting development of the exhaust aftertreatment systems.
As a person you like the variation between practical work with testing and data analyses. You have the capability to consider the whole system and its integration, without losing sight of the details. You like complex challenges and you are interested in learning new things. You look for cooperation both within your team and cross-functionally to solve problems
You hold a Master's or PhD in engineering (e.g., physics, mechanical, vehicle, chemistry, or mechatronics).
Experience in engine or aftertreatment testing is a plus.
Skills in data analysis and a truck driving license (C) are advantageous.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
This Is Us
We are a team of 10 enthusiastic people with diverse background, genuinly interested in technology. We have a friendly atmosphere and are open for network and knowledge. We work at the cutting edge of emission performance technology, contributing to a more sustainable future. Through genuine collaboration across brands and countries, we ensure that our solutions meet both performance and environmental standards.
As a leader, I'm interested in your development and committed to supporting you through coaching and by providing you with the right opportunities.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-17. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests will be used as part of the selection process, and a background check will be required for this role as well.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Head of Flow Distribution and Urea Evaporation; charan.nimbehalli-gangadhar@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
