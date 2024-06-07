Development and Test Eng Autonomous vehicles Perception and Localization
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje
2024-06-07
Scania is a strong, global organisation that has accumulated know-how and skills within the world of transport over the last century. With our track-record and our determination, we can make a difference in the future of transport.
At Scania we have a strong culture of developing and launching innovations that actually work at scale, in order to drive real change.
Our department, Autonomous Systems Development, is focused on the technology and software for self-driving vehicles. We have got the inspiring challenge to bring autonomous trucks and buses to our customers! This is an important part of Scania's shift towards sustainable transport solutions.
Assignment
You will work in a group that is responsible for our autonomous vehicle's localization, perception, and maps. Together with your team-colleagues you will develop and verify the SW that runs in driverless vehicles in our customers operations! The development is carried out in agile teams in close collaboration with other teams in our organization and our customers. With this assignment we want to expand our group's competence in verification and simulation, with two persons. Depending on your profile and interest you will find your place in either our Perception- or Localization team.
In this environment your personal skills will make a difference. If you have experience and want to take a step to the next level you will be able to do so here, together with a committed and curious team! We value openness and mutual trust as cornerstones to create a great work environment as well as sharing knowledge and help each other.
What you'll be doing
Your main tasks will be in designing, performing, and analysing tests (mainly) in simulations for the SW that handles perception and/or localization. Enabling our autonomous vehicles to navigate safely and effectively in our customer's challenging real-world scenarios.
You will be the team's expert and first contact person regarding test in simulation.
But you will also develop and review new code and algorithms together with your team colleagues.
You will improve our verification methods, performance metrics and ways of working.
You will contribute to the teamwork - with your unique personality and skills.
Your profile and competence
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Robotics, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Skilled in programming and verification, for example C++ and Python.
Some years experience from development or testing in areas such as localization, object tracking, sensor fusion, signal processing, or modelling of dynamical systems in real-world applications.
You are self-motivated and love to take on complex real-world product development challenges.
You are a team player and understand how good communication and cooperation skills are vital for success.
You are comfortable with agile development methods, CI/CD, SCRUM and other modern team-oriented methods.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
We offer
An opportunity to work on revolutionary technology that will change the world. In a dynamic and supportive work environment. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can also offer other benefits, such as a company car, performance bonuses, a pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, the Scania JobExpress.
Contact information
For more information, please contact group manager Martin Dillman, 0707782978.
Or product owner for Perception Anders Röhl 0736685513.
Or product owner for localization Chanki Kim 0700812564.
Application
If you want to join our team, submit your CV, cover letter and diploma no later than 23rd of June. Please note that a background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8733758