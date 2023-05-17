Development Advisor
Läkare Utan Gränser / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Läkare Utan Gränser i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Sundsvall
, Lerum
, Partille
eller i hela Sverige
This position requires previous MSF experience.
The role
The Development Advisor (DA) plays an essential role in the International Mobile Staff's (IMS) sense of belonging to MSF. As the focal point for IMS, the DA engage in the IMS's professional development within MSF and professional growth in general. Such as perform development conversations, maintain regular contact with staff before, during and after assignments and give input to the discussion around their future potential. The DA will support the placement and deployment of staff by making sure that MSF has the right person, with the right competence, in the right place, at the right time, with the right support, by aligning individual development plans to the organizations needs of today and tomorrow.
This position works in close collaboration with other relevant stakeholders supporting IMS in their MSF careers, both within MSF Sweden & Finland as well as other sections and OCs.
Main responsibilities
• Participate in and support the recruitment process of international mobile staff
• Facilitate individual and organizational development through ongoing dialogue with staff before, during and after assignments.
• Ensure matching and placement of Swedish and Finnish staff in projects, with the aim of having the right person with the right competence in the right place at the right time with the right support.
• Ensure that departures and returns are compliant to legal and MSF regulations and procedures, being accountable for MFS's duty of care.
• Other HR responsibilities, i.e. support/participate in/co-own various HR projects.
We are looking for you with
• MSF experience, minimum 2 international assignments and/or extensive HQ experience.
• Minimum 2-3 years of relevant working experience; including recruitment, learning & development, coaching etc.
• Commitment to the principles and values of MSF
• Fluent English, written and spoken
You have strong listening and interpersonal skills, with an analytical and strategic approach. Exceptional organizational skills and the ability to prioritize and juggle a wide range of tasks in a reactive environment is essential.
It's valuable if you have
• Paramedical/Medical profile
• Coaching experience and/or certification
• Further education and/or academic qualification in HR practice
• French language skills
The social environment at MSF Sweden
As an employee at MSF Sweden you will be part of a movement providing people with medical aid and humanitarian care. We work in an international, informal and welcoming environment. All of us working for MSF Sweden have a strong engagement to our common goal, saving lives and alleviate suffering. We are a value-based organization which is strongly felt whether you work in the projects, as a volunteer or in the office. We work in teams, which means we all must take responsibility, trust each other and work on giving and taking feedback. We are easy going and never hesitate when someone needs our help. We want you to feel respected, whoever you are. Working at MSF means you have the possibility to take initiative and, in that way, learn and grow, both on an individual and a team level. To be able to save lives and alleviate suffering, communication is essential, both internally between the office and our projects, and externally from us to the world.
Employment terms and conditions
• Type of contract: Permanent contract, 6 month probation period
• Entry date: According to agreement, preferably August 2023
• Goal oriented working time (37,5 hours/week is full time)
• Salary: 36 365 SEK/month (set salary according to MSFs salary policy) with 2% increase in base salary per year (recognition of internal experience).
• Benefits: Pension, health insurance, life insurance, travel insurance, insurance for work related injuries, wellness contribution (2000 SEK/year)
• Vacation: 30 days/year
• Full compensation day 1-14 of sick leave
• Work Style: Hybrid: Home Office/In-Person
• As an employee with MSF Sweden you are bound by the collective bargaining agreement for non-profit organisations between Fremia and Unionen & Akademikerförbunden.
Apply no later than May 31st 2023 (midnight CEST) with resume and answer the questions on motivation in our recruitment system. We only accept application through our recruitment system due to GDPR. MSF values diversity and is committed to create an inclusive working environment. We are an equal opportunity employer, who welcomes all qualified applications. We encourage you to apply without a photo in your CV and only focus on presenting achievements, skills, and experience relevant to the job.
Questions regarding the role? Please contact Malin Fransson malin.fransson@stockholm.msf.org
Local Union Representative (Unionen) is Johan Rosén, johan.rosen@stockholm.msf.org
We are looking forward to reviewing your application!
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an international medical humanitarian organization determined to bring quality medical care to people in crises around the world, when and where they need regardless of religion, ethnical background or political view. Our fundamental principles are neutrality, impartiality, independence and medical ethics. In Sweden we raise funds, recruit field workers, communicate, advocate for change and provide operational services to contribute to saving lives and alleviating suffering in the world. We are around a hundred people working for MSF Sweden at our office at Liljeholmen, Stockholm. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Läkare Utan Gränser
, https://lakareutangranser.se Jobbnummer
7793367