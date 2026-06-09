Navigation Software Developer
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-06-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
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TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let ́s make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden.
We are looking for a skilled and hands-on Android Software Developer to join our navigation team. In this role, you will develop high-performance navigation applications using modern Android technologies, with a strong focus on Navigation SDKs for routing, map rendering, and navigation functionality.You will work in an agile, cross-functional environment where your ability to design, build, and optimize robust solutions will be key to delivering reliable and scalable navigation systems.
Job Responsibilities
Design, implement, and maintain Android applications using Kotlin and Jetpack components.
Integrate Navigation SDK features such as routing, navigation, and map rendering.
Optimize system performance and ensure seamless integration across platforms.
Apply Clean Architecture principles, including unit testing and code quality standards.
Collaborate with teams to plan and deliver features.
Participate in code reviews and technical discussions.
Contribute to agile workflows including sprint planning and backlog refinement.
Who You Are
You are an individual contributor who enjoys working close to the code and solving complex technical problems.You have a passion for building high-performance, reliable applications, and you take pride in delivering well-designed, scalable solutions. You are comfortable collaborating with others when needed, but your main strength lies in implementation, architecture, and technical execution.You take ownership of your work and are not afraid to test and develop solutions directly on vehicles to deliver best-in-class navigation experiences.
Your Skills and Expertise:
Core Architecture & Development: SStrong experience with Kotlin and Android development; Solid understanding of Clean Architecture, MVVM, and SOLID principles; Expertise in Jetpack libraries (Compose, ViewModel, LiveData, Navigation).
Navigation & Mapping: Knowledge of routing algorithms, map rendering, and location services; Experience with offline maps, turn-by-turn navigation, and traffic APIs; Hands-on experience with Navigation or Map SDKs.
Performance & Optimization: Experience with system integration and performance tuning; Familiarity with tools such as Android Profiler and LeakCanary; Ability to optimize startup time and resource usage.
Testing & Quality: Experience with unit and instrumentation testing (JUnit, Espresso); Strong focus on code quality and maintainability.
You have an academic education at university level (Bachelor or Master) within Information Technology, Computer Engineering, or a related technical field.
Additional Merits (Nice to Have):
Experience with AOSP
Experience supporting or mentoring other developers
Good collaboration and communication skills
Knowledge of internationalization/localization
Experience with dynamic theming and multi-brand design systems
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines (GitHub Actions, Jenkins)
Experience with Jira, Confluence, and agile workflows
Knowledge of Gradle optimization for multi-flavor or multi-brand builds
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds – your unique experiences and perspectives are valuable to us.
This Is Us
You will join a team focused on developing advanced infotainment solutions for next-generation vehicles, delivering features that directly shape the driver experience. The team owns and continuously evolves key in-vehicle functions such as navigation, media, and infotainment platform, combining software excellence with a deep understanding of the product. Working close to the vehicle, we ensure that every feature is robust, reliable, and truly valuable from a user perspective, with fast feedback between development and real-world usage. Our work spans across multiple systems and domains, requiring strong collaboration to deliver seamless and integrated functionality. Together, we play a key role in shaping modern, connected vehicles and redefining how customers interact with transport technology.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-06-22. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
John Hult, Unit Head, john.hult@scania.com
or Peter Juhlin-Dannfelt, Section Manager, peter.juhlin_dannfelt@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9955038