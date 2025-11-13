Developer Support Specialist
At Configura, we believe that well-designed spaces have a profound impact on individuals, organizations, and the planet. Our purpose is to help create spaces where people and businesses can thrive, perform, and grow. Our vision is to be the world's most intelligent platform for designing sustainable, efficient, and beautiful spaces. Together with our community, we push the boundaries of what's possible in space design.
Are you passionate about technology, problem-solving, and helping others succeed? We are looking for a Developer Support Specialist to join our Developer Experience team and play a key role in ensuring an exceptional customer and developer experience within CET and CET Developer ecosystem.
About the position
As a Developer Support Specialist, you will provide professional, friendly, and solution-oriented support to both users and developers. You will not only handle advanced questions and troubleshoot challenges, but also contribute to building knowledge, engagement, and community around our products.
Your responsibilities will include:
Exploring and developing expertise in the CET and CET Developer ecosystem.
Delivering professional, insightful, and solution-focused support through the right channels.
Staying up to date with product developments and ensuring accurate knowledge sharing.
Assisting in training events such as CET Experience and Developer Conference.
Logging, following up, and resolving support tickets effectively.
Suggesting improvements, shortcuts, and tools to simplify user workflows.
Acting as a liaison between users/developers and the Configura team to ensure their needs are represented.
Collaborating with documentation teams to build a reliable knowledge base.
Who we are looking for
We believe you are someone who is:
An excellent communicator - fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Curious and creative - eager to find solutions and think outside the box when needed.
Empathetic and professional - friendly, polite, and always customer-focused.
Independent and reliable - able to take ownership and work with structure.
Proactive - quick to take initiative and contribute ideas for improvement.
You have:
Bachelor degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or equivalent experience.
At least 1 year experience from a similar position.
Strong skills in languages such as Java, C# and C++.
If you have previous experience in CM, Configuras own programming language, that is preferred but not a requirement.
What we offer
The opportunity to grow into an expert within the CET and CET Developer ecosystem.
A dynamic, international, and supportive team culture.
A workplace where support is seen as a core part of customer success.
The chance to participate in exciting industry events and training opportunities.
About the Company
Configura is headquartered in Linköping (Sweden) with with five wholly-owned subsidiaries in Grand Rapids (Michigan, USA), Cincinnati (Ohio, USA), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Berlin (Germany), and Tokyo (Japan). At Configura, we are team players who always help each other! Our atmosphere is very friendly with committed Configurans who strive towards our goals together. We love problem solving and to find innovative solutions. Så ansöker du
