Developer: Job Rotation Program
2025-10-06
Join our Team
About us:
We are seeking individuals who are at the start of their careers or about to begin, and who want to participate in an internal rotation program within our Cloud Product Development Unit. During the rotation, you will have the opportunity to build a personal network, experience different parts of the organization, and learn a variety of tasks and products. After twelve months, when the rotation ends, you will be offered a permanent position aligned with your preferences and the needs of the business.
We are technology leaders creating ground-breaking technology-conceived, built, and delivered to make people's lives easier, more fulfilling, and more connected. To imagine what's possible and to work with today's and tomorrow's most advanced technology, we are seeking the next generation of tech talent to join our community of over 5,000 R&D professionals in Stockholm. We don't just transform technology-we also transform people by providing support, learning, and career development opportunities.
At Ericsson Business Area Cloud Software & Services, we develop Ericsson cloud solutions for virtualized and containerized applications.
We look forward to exploring opportunities with you!
What you will do:
The areas you will get the opportunity to get experience within are:
Requirement analysis
System design
Architecture design
Software design
Integration
Verification
Simulations
Tools design
Product Lifecycle Management support
* Product documentation
You will bring:
• BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering or equivalent field.
• Java, Javascript, Python and Go Programming skills.
• Can demonstrate genuine curiosity about programming and strong skills in at least one language.
• Knowledge in Linux environment and APIs.
• Solid balance of a strategic and problem solving attitude with the ability to get things done.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
• We believe that you are curious, creative and adapt quickly to change.
Interest or knowledge in some of these areas:
• Modern software development tools such as Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, etc.
• Automation and scripting.
• Data networking basics.
• Basic network security and security concepts, such as HTTPS, TLS, PKI, encryption and decryption.
• RestConf/NetConf, REST/API or Ansible technologies.
• CNCF, Openstack and other Open Source Communities.
• Containers and Container Orchestration.
