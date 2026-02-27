Developer Experience Lead at GKN Aerospace
Skill Kompetenspartner AB / Datajobb / Trollhättan Visa alla datajobb i Trollhättan
2026-02-27
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skill Kompetenspartner AB i Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
About us
The Digital Office drives the digital initiative portfolio for Digitalization & IT. We support the organization with structure, transparency, and clear decision-making support, ensuring that our digital investments create real value.
You will join a team that works closely with business and product areas across the company. We value collaboration, openness, and a practical approach to solving problems. Our work environment is friendly, supportive, and focused on helping teams deliver with clarity and purpose.
About the role
As Developer Experience Lead, you define and improve the engineering principles, practices, and tools that enable a consistent and high-quality software development environment. You strengthen developer productivity by reducing friction in workflows, promoting good engineering practices, and continuously improving the technical foundation that supports software delivery.
Job responsibilities:
Define and maintain software development principles and engineering standards
Promote best practices for code quality, refactoring, testing, and maintainability
Support consistent use of frameworks, libraries, and patterns to reduce complexity
Help development teams apply agreed engineering practices in a practical and effective way
Drive continuous improvement of the software factory with a strong developer focus
Your profile
We are looking for someone with a strong engineering mindset and who enjoys helping teams improve how they work. You can communicate technical topics in a clear way and balance pragmatism with maintaining quality. You take an enterprise-wide view, identify recurring technical challenges, and encourage continuous improvement. You build trust through collaboration, openness, and a service-oriented approach.
Job Qualifications / Skills / Experience
Several years of experience in software development or software engineering
Solid understanding of modern development workflows, including CI/CD and source control
Experience promoting engineering standards or best practices
Ability to advise teams on code quality and long-term maintainability
Strong communication skills with an ability to explain technical topics simply
• Desirable
Experience working with developer tooling or platform engineering
Experience with modern cloud-based development environments
Background in improving engineering culture or developer experience
This position is based in Trollhättan, Sweden, as such, the applicant should be able to gain the right to live and work in Sweden. Travel to other locations within the global GKN Aerospace group is expected.
Application process
We look forward receiving your application as soon as possible! If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Johan Zizala at Skill, email johan.zizala@skill.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7305414-1865754". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Kompetenspartner AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://jobb.skill.se
Nohabgatan 14 (visa karta
)
461 53 TROLLHÄTTAN Arbetsplats
Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB Jobbnummer
9768119