Dev Ops Engineer
2025-12-12
Job Overview:
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced DevOps Engineer to join our dynamic
team. The DevOps Engineer will play a crucial role in designing and implementing
innovative DevOps solutions for our clients. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in
DevOps methodologies, tools, and practices, with firsthand experience in leading and managing
Responsibilities:
• Design and implement scalable and resilient CI/CT/CS/CD pipelines to support continuous
integration, testing, security scanning, and delivery of software.
• Drive the adoption of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) principles to provision and manage cloud
infrastructure environments using Azure, AWS, and other relevant platforms.
• Develop and maintain configuration management tools and processes using tools like
Ansible, Terraform, and ARM Templates.
• Monitor and enhance the observability of applications and infrastructure, enabling effective
monitoring, logging, and alerting solutions.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including software developers, infrastructure
engineers, and security experts, to ensure the seamless integration of DevOps practices.
• Facilitate technical and business reviews with client management to ensure alignment
between project objectives and DevOps implementation strategies.
• Create and maintain a comprehensive documentation platform for client learning, fostering
• Stay up to date with the latest trends and technologies in the DevOps ecosystem and make
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31
