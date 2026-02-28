Design Project Leader / Design Program Manager

2026-02-28


We are currently looking for an experienced Design Project Leader / Design Program Manager for a global company within the automotive industry in Gothenburg, working with complete vehicle design programs. Start is April 1st, 9 months contract to start with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.

In this role you will be responsible for coordinating and managing the delivery of design content throughout the vehicle development process, ensuring alignment between design teams, program management and product development.

About the role
As Design Project Leader, you will drive the design project planning and ensure that the design scope is delivered according to agreed timing, cost and quality targets.

You will work in a global environment with multiple stakeholders and cross-functional teams.

Responsibilities

Manage the complete vehicle design project scope during development phases

Integrate overall vehicle program plans with design project plans

Ensure delivery according to timing, quality and project targets

Maintain resourcing plans, budgets, forecasts and follow-up

Delegate tasks and track progress within the project team

Collaborate closely with program management and product development teams

Communicate progress and risks to stakeholders and management

Support change management and project governance

Required experience
We are looking for a senior consultant with strong experience from the automotive sector.

Requirements:

5-10 years of experience within automotive design project management

Good understanding of automotive design processes and development tools

Experience from vehicle development programs

Ability to manage budget, forecast and financial follow-up

Strong coordination and stakeholder management skills

Personal qualities

Strong leadership and decision-making ability

Structured and results-oriented

Excellent communication skills

Team-oriented mindset

Ability to work effectively in international and cross-cultural environments

This role requires fluency in English.

This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is April 1st, 9 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-27
Incluso AB
GÖTEBORG

Incluso

9769320

