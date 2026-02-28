Design Project Leader / Design Program Manager
2026-02-28
We are currently looking for an experienced Design Project Leader / Design Program Manager for a global company within the automotive industry in Gothenburg, working with complete vehicle design programs. Start is April 1st, 9 months contract to start with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
In this role you will be responsible for coordinating and managing the delivery of design content throughout the vehicle development process, ensuring alignment between design teams, program management and product development.
About the role
As Design Project Leader, you will drive the design project planning and ensure that the design scope is delivered according to agreed timing, cost and quality targets.
You will work in a global environment with multiple stakeholders and cross-functional teams.
Responsibilities
Manage the complete vehicle design project scope during development phases
Integrate overall vehicle program plans with design project plans
Ensure delivery according to timing, quality and project targets
Maintain resourcing plans, budgets, forecasts and follow-up
Delegate tasks and track progress within the project team
Collaborate closely with program management and product development teams
Communicate progress and risks to stakeholders and management
Support change management and project governance
Required experience
We are looking for a senior consultant with strong experience from the automotive sector.
Requirements:
5-10 years of experience within automotive design project management
Good understanding of automotive design processes and development tools
Experience from vehicle development programs
Ability to manage budget, forecast and financial follow-up
Strong coordination and stakeholder management skills
Personal qualities
Strong leadership and decision-making ability
Structured and results-oriented
Excellent communication skills
Team-oriented mindset
Ability to work effectively in international and cross-cultural environments
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is April 1st, 9 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
