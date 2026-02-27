Design Project Coordinator
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-02-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Design Project Coordinator for a global automotive company in Gothenburg. Start is April 1st, 9 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Description of the assignment
Support Design Sweden Design Project Leaders in their daily management of design projects.
Coordinate and plan design activities and deliverables within respective project(s) according to the agreed product development process, scope, timeline/logic plan, budget, and budget follow-up in close cooperation with the Design Project Leaders.
Maintain control of project actuals related to hours and model costs. Keep the Project Resource file and Resource Master file updated with project forecasts.
Follow up on activities and deliveries, and consolidate input for project gates and milestones.
Support the design project team(s) in creating project sites, sending meeting invitations, and writing minutes.
Perform duties and preparations related to design project meetings and reviews.
Manage the Level 2 time plan for each design project, based on the VPP and including the short- to mid-term physical modelling plan.
Consolidate an overview of all deliveries within the Design Project Timing Portfolio.
Provide other operational support as required, including assisting the Head of Design PMO in managing project governance.
Qualifications and Skills Required:
• Minimum 3 years' experience from support functions in an office environment with automotive experience.
• Proficient computer skills and in-depth knowledge of relevant software such as Microsoft
and MS Office Suite, especially MS Project, Excel, Power point Sharepoint and Teams (SAP is a
plus)
• Knowledge of a design studio's principles, practices and procedures
• Ability to coordinate and communicate business and design related activities into project
plans.
• Creativity to identify and raise efficiency opportunities
• Fluency in English
Personal attributes
• Proactive, service oriented, positive, reliable and can-do-attitude open to do what needs to be done
• Detailed oriented with a holistic mindset
• Networking and social skills, able to work in a team and at the same time be self-motivated.
• Experience from working in cross functional, multi-disciplinary global teams
• Listening to others and open to learning
• Verbal and written communication skills
• Information gathering and monitoring skills
• Organizational and planning skills
• Adaptability and the ability to prioritize
IT/SW requirements
Automotive standard
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is April 1st, 9 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7306540-1866136". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9768508