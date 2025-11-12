Design Operations Specialist
2025-11-12
We are looking for an organized and detail-oriented Design Operations Specialist to support the processes, systems, and workflow of our design team. In this role, you will bridge creativity and execution - ensuring that designers, product developers, and suppliers work efficiently and that projects move smoothly from concept to production.
This is a role for someone who thrives on structure, cross-functional collaboration, and operational excellence. You will report directly to the Head of Design and work closely with Product Development, Technical, Supply Chain, the Commercial Team, and our Asian offices to align design outputs with business and market needs across regions.
Your responsibilities will include:
As a Design Operations Specialist, you will be the backbone of our design process. You'll manage and optimize workflows across apparel, accessories, footwear, and hardware, ensuring timelines and deliverables stay on track for seasonal collections. You will maintain and improve design systems, PLM, and internal databases, while safeguarding the accuracy and consistency of technical documentation such as tech packs, BOMs, patterns, and color data. Your role includes supporting designers with resource planning, prototyping schedules, and supplier communications, as well as collaborating with the Commercial Team to align product launches with market goals. You'll also facilitate cross-functional meetings to keep priorities aligned and champion the adoption of digital tools to enhance efficiency. Beyond day-to-day operations, you'll identify process improvements and implement best practices to streamline workflows.
The experience you'll bring to the role is:
Degree in Design, Product Development, or a related field
Minimum 4 years of experience in design operations, product development, or project management (preferably in apparel, accessories, or outdoor gear)
Strong knowledge of PLM systems and design workflows
Excellent organizational and communication skills
Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously
Strong attention to detail and problem-solving mindset
Collaborative approach and experience working with international teams and suppliers
Passion for functional, technical outdoor products is a plus
What Klättermusen offers:
A dynamic, entrepreneurial environment in a global outdoor brand
Exposure to international sourcing, development, and production processes, including close collaboration with Asian offices
Opportunities for personal growth and professional development
A workplace rooted in the outdoors - Åre is not just where we work, it's where we test our gear
Work aligned with our philosophy:
"Maximum safety for you, minimum impact on nature."
The position is a full-time position based in Åre, with start as soon as possible.
Welcome to apply before 12.12.2025.
