Design Manager
2024-03-07
About the position
We are seeking an Engineering Manager to our Technical Center in Mullsjö, Sweden. You will lead a creative and highly skilled team of approximately 8 engineers. The team manages the product area and knowledge for multiple mechatronic products; Electrical Actuators, Shift By Wire Systems and Head Restraints. The team consists of mainly mechanical engineers and works together with other core discipline teams, like electronics, software, simulation, testing in development projects.
We are looking for someone that can foster teamwork and collaboration, at the same time drive innovation, ensuring cost efficiency and durability of the products. You will be part of the Mullsjö Tech Center management group.
The team designs future electric actuators including control modules for passenger car and commercial vehicle powertrain, as well mechatronic gear shifters and advanced passenger car head restraint mechanisms. In our designs, we use plastic injection molded parts in combination with steel and other materials.
Responsibilities
In this position you will be responsible for, but not limited to:
Drive innovation and continuous development of the products according to strategic plan
Ensure creative and efficient product development of robust and cost-efficient solutions.
Ensure that development follows product standards and development process.
Maintain and develop the product Knowledge Standards
Approve all technical documents and drawings in the department.
Keep up to date on competitor's solution and customer trends; benchmarking, patents, technology etc.
Representing Product Area's Technology - with presentations to customer, representing at fairs, conferences etc.
Manage and develop team skills and resource allocation to projects.
Manage the personnel administration in the team, such as time report, vacation planning, and salary process.
Cooperating with other managers in the Tech center Management team, ensuring good cooperation between engineering teams and other functions.
Requirements
MSc/BSc of Engineering and experience with Mechanical or mechatronic systems.
Minimum 5 years of experience with product development. Lean principles both for development and production. Automotive powertrain/transmission experience and market knowledge is beneficial
Experience with DFM (Design For Manufacturing) to achieve lowest cost possible and optimized manufacturability in close cooperation with Manufacturing.
Experience with Plastic injection parts, assemblies with mechanisms, volume production, mechatronic products is beneficial.
Strong leadership, communication and interpersonal skills. Must be self-motivated, passionate and have a strong drive
Good understanding of the main state of the art IT tools used within product development
Fluent in English, verbal and written. Swedish will be beneficial
Application / Contact
If this sounds interesting and the right challenge for you, we look forward to receiving your application/CV and reading your motivation letter why you want to join our team.
Within your application, please inform us regarding your notice period and salary expectations.
The applications will be handled on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline date.
Please note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted due to GDPR.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Fabriksgatan 4
565 28 MULLSJÖ
Kongsberg Automotive
