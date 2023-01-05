Design For Service Manager Warehouse
2023-01-05
In Toyota Material Handling Europe, we have 13,000 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry is essential and sometimes even critical for you, for daily life and society at large.
In our Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden and outside Brussels, in our Sales companies across Europe or in our Factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
In Service Market, customer satisfaction is the number one priority. We also believe that our 3'600 service technicians are the company's best ambassadors. To support them in delivering high quality service with optimum efficiency, we constantly strive for better material handling products, service tools and processes.
Within Service Market, you are responsible for collecting and carrying service-related requirements into new warehouse project developments up to their launch; additionally, you provide the European service market with information supporting successful market launches (service- & training-related information).
You also support the European network on service-related issues connected to these products, impacting our efficiency, profitability or customer satisfaction.
Lastly, you drive service-related projects, aiming for continuous improvements of our harmonised processes.
Your profile
Familiar with market operations, you are deeply interested in advanced technology and our products in general, with a continuous improvement philosophy & strong customer orientation.
You also have the experience of project management and skills in communication. You have both Analytical characteristics & problem-solving capability.
As a person you are used to cooperate as an autonomous team player and enjoy working in an international environment. Being able to communicate fluently in English, both in writing and verbally, is a prerequisite.
Our offer
In a rapidly growing high-tech industry in fast transformation, TMHE is stable, global, and influential. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment where you always act within an international context. The position is in Mjölby but possibility to work partly remote is a natural part of the deal, so is an attractive benefit package and a yearly bonus.
Most importantly, we want great people like you onboard who continuously learn, improve, and collaborate to deliver quality in everything we do. While you keep moving us forward, we look forward to seeing your career Move in unpredictable ways.
In this role, you will get the opportunity to be accountable for your product range; you are the owner of the entire project development from a Service Market point of view, as well as its entire life cycle (from Project to Product).
As such, you are the main speaking partner to both central & local stakeholder.
Your application
We would like to receive your application as soon as possible, but no later than 29th of January 2023.
For more information about the role please contact Patrik Carlsson, Senior Manager TMHE Service Market: Patrik.Carlsson (@) toyotaindustries.eu
or
Antoine Reminiac, Senior Manager TMHE Service Market:
